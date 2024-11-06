More Events:

November 06, 2024

Dilworth Park's winter attractions, including ice rink and cabin, return next week

The Wintergarden topiary display and Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market also open in the Center City park on Friday, Nov. 15.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Holiday
dilworth park ice rink Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Dilworth Park's Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink opens for the season on Friday, Nov. 15.

Dilworth Park will usher in the holiday season next week with the return of its popular winter attractions.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Cabin will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 23. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be open through New Year's Day and the Center City park's Wintergarden lights and topiary display will continue welcoming visitors until Sunday, March 9.

MORE: Christmas Village to feature new mulled wine varieties, first vegan booth

This year, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink has a makeover, in the form of a new overhead public art piece designed by Lucky Dog Studio — which also worked on the park's roller rink. It will feature rows of mirrored, reflective icicles and special color-changing lighting. Admission to the rink, which can be purchased in advance online, is $7 for kids and $9 for adults, and skate rental costs $10. 

Visitors can kick off their skates and chillax in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, which serves seasonal dishes plus cocktails and craft beers. The cabin also has an outdoor terrace with fire pits.

The Wintergarden, located on the Greenfield Lawn at the southern end of Dilworth Park, offers a free oasis of twinkling lights, woodland decor, reindeer-shaped topiaries and other seasonal foliage. There's also a Chaddsford Wintery kiosk in the garden selling warm mulled wine.

Also in Dilworth Park, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will feature products from more than 40 local vendors, including home goods, jewelry, skincare, art and treats. The market will be open Sundays through Thursdays from noon- 8 p.m., and Fridays through Saturdays from noon-9 p.m., through Jan. 1. 

Winter at Dilworth Park

Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, March 9,
Dilworth Park
1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Family-Friendly Holiday Philadelphia Ice Skating Center City Center City District Winter Dilworth Park

Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 1

Temple Health is leading the charge in early detection of lung and chest conditions
Limited - North Pole Express

Hampshire County, WV: A magical holiday destination worth every mile

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Trump wins presidency

Trump election night

Sponsored

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Food & Drink

Devon Seafood Grill in Rittenhouse Square to close on Jan. 1

Devon Seafood Grill

Eagles

Eagles odds and ends: The backwards hurdle heard around the world

Saquon-Hurdle-Eagles-Jaguars-Week-9-NFL-2024.jpg

Holiday

Philadelphia Veterans Parade returns Sunday with a new route

Veterans Parade Philadelphia

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved