Dilworth Park's winter attractions, including ice rink and cabin, return next week

Dilworth Park will usher in the holiday season next week with the return of its popular winter attractions.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink and Cabin will be open daily from Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Feb. 23. The Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will be open through New Year's Day and the Center City park's Wintergarden lights and topiary display will continue welcoming visitors until Sunday, March 9.

This year, the Rothman Orthopaedics Ice Rink has a makeover, in the form of a new overhead public art piece designed by Lucky Dog Studio — which also worked on the park's roller rink. It will feature rows of mirrored, reflective icicles and special color-changing lighting. Admission to the rink, which can be purchased in advance online, is $7 for kids and $9 for adults, and skate rental costs $10.

Visitors can kick off their skates and chillax in the Rothman Orthopaedics Cabin, which serves seasonal dishes plus cocktails and craft beers. The cabin also has an outdoor terrace with fire pits.

The Wintergarden, located on the Greenfield Lawn at the southern end of Dilworth Park, offers a free oasis of twinkling lights, woodland decor, reindeer-shaped topiaries and other seasonal foliage. There's also a Chaddsford Wintery kiosk in the garden selling warm mulled wine.

Also in Dilworth Park, the Made in Philadelphia Holiday Market will feature products from more than 40 local vendors, including home goods, jewelry, skincare, art and treats. The market will be open Sundays through Thursdays from noon- 8 p.m., and Fridays through Saturdays from noon-9 p.m., through Jan. 1.

Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, March 9,



Dilworth Park



1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia