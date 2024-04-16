Dilworth Park's roller rink reopens Friday

It's almost time to lace up those roller skates to glide across Center City's retro-style rink.

The Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink, located in Dilworth Park, opens Friday. Festivities include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11:30 a.m. followed by a roller dance performance and a roller derby demonstration. The rink opens for skating at 12:15 p.m.

This marks the fourth year that Dilworth Park has had the roller rink, which is outfitted with a checkerboard floor and overhead rainbow streamers by Philly-based Lucky Dog Studio.

Hour-long skate sessions cost $8 for kids 10 and younger, and $10 for people older than 10. Skate rentals are $6, and lockers can be rented for $10. Skating sessions can be reserved in advance online, but limited tickets may be available on site.

Franki Rudnesky/PhillyVoice Preparations for the opening of the Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink were underway on Tuesday, April 16, in Dilworth Park. The attraction opens Friday.

The roller rink will be open every day through Sunday, June 30. People can skate from 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. on Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Matinee skates, which are $5 cheaper for all guests, are available on Mondays and Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dilworth Park's Air Grille Garden also opens Friday. It sells snacks and cocktails.

Special events will be held at the roller rink throughout the spring, according to the Center City District. And keep an eye out for famous faces — in June 2023, Usher showed off some smooth moves while he was in town for the Roots Picnic.

Friday, April 19, to Sunday, June 30Hours vary | $8-10Dilworth Park1 S. 15th St., Philadelphia