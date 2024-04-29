More News:

April 29, 2024

Multiple cars catch fire at Pa. State Police impound lot in West Philly

The cause remains under investigation.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
PSP impound lot Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Several cars caught fire at the Pennsylvania State Police impound lot in Wynnfield Heights early Monday morning.

Several cars at the Pennsylvania State Police impound lot in Wynnfield Heights caught fire overnight.

Firefighters were called to the lot at 2201 Belmont Ave. at 4 a.m. Monday, FOX 29 reported. No injuries were reported. 

A video from FOX 29 shows the charred remains of several cars, including a pickup truck. The vehicles that caught fire are scattered throughout the lot and appear to be the result of vandalism, the station reported. 

State Police have not released any information about the fires, including their cause. 

Police can impound cars for various reasons, including unpaid fines, excessive parking violations and a police investigation. This year, Philadelphia Police have been making an effort to tow cars that have been abandoned on the city's streets. 

Michaela Althouse
