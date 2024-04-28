Man wanted for hitting woman in face with wooden stick on Kelly Drive, police say

Authorities are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman with a piece of wood on Kelly Drive on Thursday.

At approximately 5:15 p.m. at Kelly and Fountain Green drives, a 29-year-old woman was approached by a man who asked her for a lighter, NBC10 reported. The man then allegedly struck the woman on the right side of her face with a wooden stick, police say.

The woman was treated at the hospital and listed in stable condition, authorities say. She sustained facial bruising, swelling and a lacerated lip requiring stitches, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene after the assault, according to police. Police say the suspect is a man between 30 and 40 years old, 5 feet 9 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a "medium build," a full beard and gray/brown hair. He was last seen wearing a brown or green coat and brown beanie, 6ABC reported.

Anyone with information can contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.