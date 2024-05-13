Report: Eagles discussing joint practice with Patriots

Eagles OTAs are coming up, and training camp and the preseason will be here before you know it.

And word is that Nick Sirianni is already trying to make plans with the teams expected to be on the preseason schedule, which hasn't been announced yet.

One of those teams looks like it will be the New England Patriots and first-year head coach Jerod Mayo, and per ESPN's Mike Reiss in his latest Patriots notes column, the two have been in talks about holding a joint practice ahead of the still unconfirmed exhibition.

Wrote Reiss:

Mayo and Eagles coach Nick Sirianni have discussed holding a single August joint practice in Foxborough, per sources. The teams have been frequent preseason foes over the years, and if they meet up again this year as expected -- which would be the second week -- they plan to practice together. It would be the Patriots' only joint practice of the preseason. Word is that Mayo prefers just a single practice, in part to limit fighting that can sometimes become prevalent on a second day. [ESPN]

Sirianni has shown a clear favor toward joint practices over the past couple of years, as it allows the Eagles' starters to get competitive reps in ahead of Week 1, but in a controlled environment that keeps the risk of injury to a minimum.

Last summer, the Eagles held joint practices at the NovaCare Complex with the Colts and Browns, which were followed by preseason games a day or two later that saw nearly all of the starters sit.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports