More News:

April 25, 2024

Police searching for man accused of spying in dressing room at King of Prussia Mall

A female shopper told police she saw the suspect hold a cellphone over the top of the stall in Aerie on Wednesday.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations King of Prussia Mall
Dressing room spy Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police are searching for a man who is accused of spying on a woman inside a dressing room at the King of Prussia Mall.

Police are calling on the public to help identify a man accused of spying on a woman inside a dressing room at the King of Prussia Mall.  

On Wednesday at around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious male at the Aerie store in the mall, according to the Upper Merion Township Police Department. A female shopper told police that she was inside of the dressing area when she observed someone holding a cellphone over the top of the stall.

MORE: Police confirm pregnant teen as fourth fatality in Delco crash on Route 322

The shopper said she alerted store staff, and the man fled before police arrived. Authorities reviewed security footage taken in the store and mall, which showed a male suspect matching the description provided by the woman.

Police released photos of the suspect, who they described as between 20 and 30 years old and of "medium build." He was seen wearing a black hat, dark pants and black shoes. He was also wearing a sweatshirt that was green on the top half with a Philadelphia Eagles logo on the upper chest, and gray on the bottom half.

suspect king of prussia mallProvided Image/Upper Merion Township Police Department

Upper Merion Township are looking for the above man, who is accused of trying to spy on a female customer in a dressing room at King of Prussia Mall.


Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip online.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations King of Prussia Mall Philadelphia King of Prussia Police Crime Montgomery County Mall

Videos

Featured

Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4
Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Groups kick off 'walk audits' to improve pedestrian pathways
Walk audits

Sponsored

Laughter may be the best medicine
Purchased - friends drinking coffee and laughing together

Health News

Philadelphia's ozone pollution is the worst in the Mid-Atlantic region
Philly Air Quality

Music

Learn more about Taylor Swift's album by talking to your Amazon Alexa
taylor swift amazon alexa

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Food & Drink

Jason Kelce to bartend in Sea Isle City on June 26
Jason Kelce bartending

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved