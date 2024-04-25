Police searching for man accused of spying in dressing room at King of Prussia Mall

Police are calling on the public to help identify a man accused of spying on a woman inside a dressing room at the King of Prussia Mall.

On Wednesday at around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious male at the Aerie store in the mall, according to the Upper Merion Township Police Department. A female shopper told police that she was inside of the dressing area when she observed someone holding a cellphone over the top of the stall.

The shopper said she alerted store staff, and the man fled before police arrived. Authorities reviewed security footage taken in the store and mall, which showed a male suspect matching the description provided by the woman.

Police released photos of the suspect, who they described as between 20 and 30 years old and of "medium build." He was seen wearing a black hat, dark pants and black shoes. He was also wearing a sweatshirt that was green on the top half with a Philadelphia Eagles logo on the upper chest, and gray on the bottom half.

Provided Image/Upper Merion Township Police Department Upper Merion Township are looking for the above man, who is accused of trying to spy on a female customer in a dressing room at King of Prussia Mall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Upper Merion Investigations Division at 610-265-3232 or submit a tip online.