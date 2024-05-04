Adam McKay to produce '80s-set vampire thriller 'Flesh of the Gods'

Filmmaker Adam McKay has a lot on his plate after helming three Oscar-nominated films, and one of his next production efforts is a strange dive into the supernatural.

McKay will be one of the producers of "Flesh of the Gods," a thriller set in 1980s Los Angeles, with Kristen Stewart and Oscar Isaac leading the cast. The two will portray a couple who descend from their luxurious condo to enter an "electric nighttime realm."

The couple then encounters a mysterious figure and her "cabal," becoming "educed into a glamorous, surrealistic world of hedonism, thrills and violence." Panos Cosmatos ("Mandy") will direct and Andrew Kevin Walker ("Se7en") penned the screenplay.

"This director, this writer, these incredible actors, vampires, choice 80’s punk, style and attitude for miles… that’s the film we’re bringing you today," said McKay, per Deadline. "We think it’s wildly commercial and wildly artful. Our ambitions are to make a movie that ripples through popular culture, fashion, music, and film. Can you tell how excited I am?"

"Flesh of the Gods" will shoot later this year with the producers selling it at the Cannes Film Market. McKay is co-producing the film through his company Hyperobject Industries.

McKay, who was raised in Malvern, Pennsylvania, and attended Great Valley High School and Temple University, has several projects lined up, some having been abandoned or put on hold.

The filmmaker was set to direct "Average Height, Average Build" for Netflix, starring Robert Pattinson and Amy Adams. Instead, McKay shelved the idea plans for his next film to be another about climate change like his previous effort "Don't Look Up."

Also in the pipeline for McKay is an HBO comedy pilot called "The Chair Company" starring Tim Robinson and an IMAX documentary called "Stormbound." McKay also produces several videos about climate change through his Yellow Dot Studios company.