May 17, 2024

Camden County investigators working to identify body found in car pulled from Cooper River

Three submerged vehicles were removed from the river in Pennsauken on Thursday afternoon.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Camden County prosecutors and Pennsauken police are investigating the discovery of human remains inside a car that was pulled from the Cooper River. Three submerged cars were removed Thursday, authorities said.

Camden County investigators are using DNA testing in hopes of identifying a person whose remains were found inside a car that was pulled from the Cooper River in Pennsauken on Thursday afternoon. 

Three submerged cars were removed from the river in an area south of Kaighn Avenue, near Cooper River Park. Inside one of the vehicles, human remains were found on the driver's side, the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Investigators have not released details about the cars or how authorities became aware they were in the river. The prosecutor's office and Pennsauken police declined to say whether they have connected the remains to a specific missing person.

An unnamed source told the Inquirer the remains belong to a woman who went missing from Camden in 2010. The woman reportedly had left her family's home in distress and left a note saying she planned to end her life by driving off a bridge, the source told the newspaper. The woman was not identified.

The Cooper River runs 16 miles through several South Jersey communities and flows into the Delaware River in Camden.

Authorities said anyone with information about the case can call the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 225-5127 or Pennsauken police at (609) 922-9023.

