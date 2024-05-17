More News:

May 17, 2024

3 people charged in alleged assault of off-duty police officer in North Philly; Another suspect remains on the run

Investigators say Eric Rodriguez was beaten up and run over with a car while he was returning home from work.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Assaults
officer assault Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Cian Dennis, 23, Yusef Coleman, 24, and Khamil Brown, 24, are facing charges for their alleged roles in the assault of off-duty Philly police officer Eric Rodriguez on Sunday. Police are still searching for Arthur Jones, 38.

Three of four people accused of assaulting an off-duty police officer in North Philadelphia are now in custody. 

Cian Dennis, 23, Yusef Coleman, 24, and Kahmil Brown, have been charged for their alleged roles in the assault of Eric Rodriguez. Police are still searching for Arthur Jones, 38.

Rodriguez, 42, was assaulted while driving home from his shift on Sunday morning, police said. According to investigators, Rodriguez honked his horn while stuck in traffic on the 2100 block of Oxford Avenue. Dennis allegedly punched Rodriguez in the face while the officer was still in his car. 

Police said when Rodriguez exited his vehicle and identified himself as a police officer, Dennis pulled out a tan-colored gun and held it to his side. As struggle ensued and Coleman allegedly approached Rodriguez from behind and put him in a headlock. 

Police said Rodriguez and Coleman struggled to control Coleman's gun, with Rodriguez pushing it away. The magazine fell out and Rodriguez fired the remaining round, but no one was hit, investigators said.

Dennis allegedly pointed his gun at Rodriguez and told him to drop the weapon. Multiple people in a crowd then beat up Rodriguez, and his personal gun was stolen from his holster, investigators said. An on-duty police officer arrived and dispersed the crowd. Coleman fled in a black BMW, allegedly striking Rodriguez's leg.

Rodriguez suffered a black eye, facial bruises and an injured leg. After he recovers, Rodriguez will be placed on administrative leave, pending investigations into the incident. He has been with Philadelphia police for nine years.

Coleman was arrested Monday and charged with conspiracy, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, robbery, weapon violations and other offenses. Dennis surrendered to police Tuesday night and has been charged with conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses.

Police arrested Brown on Wednesday after releasing surveillance photos of her. She has been charged with conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, weapons violations and related offenses.

Jones is accused of robbery and aggravated assault. Police said he is armed and dangerous.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Assaults Philadelphia Crime North Philadelphia Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Your guide to a day of family fun at Bushkill Falls
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

4 ways to reinvest in your small business’ future

Just In

Must Read

Odd News

Raccoon interrupts Union match, skillfully dodging trash can-wielding stadium workers
Union soccer raccoon

Sponsored

New DBS device for Parkinson's patients
perceptrc-family-recharger-prod.jpg

Addiction

Fatal overdoses fell slightly in the U.S. last year, but fentanyl still poses a big threat
Overdose deaths 2023

TV

'Abbott Elementary' set its latest episode at Smith Memorial Playground, but it wasn't filmed there
Abbott Elementary playground

Eagles

Jason Kelce joins 'Monday Night Countdown,' 2027 Super Bowl coverage, ESPN confirms
Jason-Kelce-Pro-Bowl-2024-NHL.jpg

Entertainment

'The Room' to screen at PhilaMOCA with live commentary from actor Greg Sestero
Greg Sestero The Room

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved