3 people charged in alleged assault of off-duty police officer in North Philly; Another suspect remains on the run

Three of four people accused of assaulting an off-duty police officer in North Philadelphia are now in custody.

Cian Dennis, 23, Yusef Coleman, 24, and Kahmil Brown, have been charged for their alleged roles in the assault of Eric Rodriguez. Police are still searching for Arthur Jones, 38.

Rodriguez, 42, was assaulted while driving home from his shift on Sunday morning, police said. According to investigators, Rodriguez honked his horn while stuck in traffic on the 2100 block of Oxford Avenue. Dennis allegedly punched Rodriguez in the face while the officer was still in his car.

Police said when Rodriguez exited his vehicle and identified himself as a police officer, Dennis pulled out a tan-colored gun and held it to his side. As struggle ensued and Coleman allegedly approached Rodriguez from behind and put him in a headlock.

Police said Rodriguez and Coleman struggled to control Coleman's gun, with Rodriguez pushing it away. The magazine fell out and Rodriguez fired the remaining round, but no one was hit, investigators said.

Dennis allegedly pointed his gun at Rodriguez and told him to drop the weapon. Multiple people in a crowd then beat up Rodriguez, and his personal gun was stolen from his holster, investigators said. An on-duty police officer arrived and dispersed the crowd. Coleman fled in a black BMW, allegedly striking Rodriguez's leg.

Rodriguez suffered a black eye, facial bruises and an injured leg. After he recovers, Rodriguez will be placed on administrative leave, pending investigations into the incident. He has been with Philadelphia police for nine years.

Coleman was arrested Monday and charged with conspiracy, aggravated assault, assault of a law enforcement officer, robbery, weapon violations and other offenses. Dennis surrendered to police Tuesday night and has been charged with conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery and related offenses.

Police arrested Brown on Wednesday after releasing surveillance photos of her. She has been charged with conspiracy, aggravated assault, robbery, weapons violations and related offenses.

Jones is accused of robbery and aggravated assault. Police said he is armed and dangerous.