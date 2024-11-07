More Sports:

Report: Sixers' Tyrese Maxey to miss couple of weeks with hamstring injury

Maxey was pulled from Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers with right hamstring soreness that now appears more severe.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Tyrese-Maxey-Sixers-Clippers-11.6.24-NBA.jpg Gary A. Vasquez/Imagn Images

Tyrese Maxey played 32 minutes in the Sixers' loss to the Clippers on Wednesday night before leaving with what the team said was hamstring tightness.

Tyrese Maxey is expected to miss a couple of weeks with a right hamstring injury sustained during Wednesday night's Sixers loss to the Clippers out in L.A., ESPN's Shams Charania reports

Maxey played 32 minutes and scored 12 points in the 110-98 defeat, but was pulled from it once the contest fell out of the Sixers' grasp with what the team designated as right hamstring soreness.

Initially, Sixers head coach Nick Nurse tried to dispel concern postgame, saying the decision to sit Maxey down was out of precaution more than anything.

"I don't think [Maxey will miss time]," Nurse said. "I don't have any idea at this point. But again, just precautionary. Really precautionary... That type of game, there was not much of a reason to try to push him through."

The reality brought by the day after, however, appears worse, and for a team that's already been struggling with injury issues as is.

They didn't have their new star wing Paul George to start the season, and are still waiting on their established center Joel Embiid to hit the floor due to polarizing injury management strategies and now a recently issued three-game suspension

Those absences have put a ton of the early workload on Maxey to produce, which has left the 24-year old guard playing at an NBA-leading 39.7 minutes per game through the Sixers' first seven games, and the team on the whole struggling for any type of consistency at 1-6. 

And now they're about to be short another major part of their roster.

MORE: Soundbites from Sixers' loss, Paul George's return to L.A.

