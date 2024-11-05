Joel Embiid suspended for three games for shoving reporter

Sixers center Joel Embiid has been suspended by three games for shoving a member of the media on Saturday night, the NBA announced Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place after the Sixers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, when Embiid continually shouted at Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Marcus Hayes in the Sixers' locker room before putting his hands on Hayes. Embiid took issue with a column published on Oct. 23 which began with the following (this excerpt has since been removed):

"Joel Embiid consistently points to the birth of his son, Arthur, as the major inflection point in his basketball career. He often says that he wants to be great to leave a legacy for the boy named after his little brother, who tragically died in an automobile accident when Embiid was in his first year as a 76er. Well, in order to be great at your job, you first have to show up for work. Embiid has been great at just the opposite."

After Embiid spent multiple minutes raising his voice at Hayes, things turned physical, at which point Embiid was immediately restrained by multiple teammates and the media was ushered out of the locker room.

A critical aspect of the league's press release announcing Embiid's suspension was the following sentence: "Embiid's suspension will commence with the next NBA regular season game for which he is eligible and able to play."

Embiid, who has yet to play this season as he manages the recovery of his surgically-repaired left knee, will have to be genuinely available to play for his suspension to kick in. It has continued to sound as if the former NBA MVP is just days away from returning to action, so it is conceivable that this suspension will begin on Wednesday night when the Sixers play their second of three road games on the West Coast.

"While we understand Joel was offended by the personal nature of the original version of the reporter's column, interactions must remain professional on both sides and can never turn physical," NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations Joe Dumas said in the press release.



PhillyVoice was present for these events. A first-hand description of what took place can be found below:

MORE: Joel Embiid has postgame altercation with reporter



Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice