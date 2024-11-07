Former 'Golden Bachelor' contestant Susan Noles to launch line of Italian food products with QVC

Susan Noles showed off her affinity for cooking Italian food during her time on "The Golden Bachelor." Now, the Delco native is sharing her tasty dishes with fans through her new food brand.

The products — including a layer cake and meatball mix — will launch on Sunday, Nov. 10, through the West Chester-based QVC shopping network. Noles will be on-air that day during QVC's "In the Kitchen with David" at noon and "Sandra Lee NOW" at 4 p.m. to promote the new items.

Noles' "Mimi's Meatball Mix" contains a blend of seasoned beef, veal and pork that can be adapted to a variety of recipes. It's being sold in two sizes: three pounds for $74.98 or six pounds for $119.98. During her time on the ABC dating show last year, Noles charmed Gerry Turner by talking about her talents for Italian cooking and even making her special meatballs for her fellow contestants. Customers who purchase the meatball mix will also receive three of Noles’ personal family recipes, including escarole Italian wedding soup, hamburger steaks in gravy and her special Sunday gravy.

Through QVC, Noles will also be selling a four-pound Italian rainbow cookie layer cake for $79.98. The pre-sliced sweet treat will be 10 inches in diameter and contain three colorful sponge layers filled with a sweet raspberry jam and almond marzipan, topped with chocolate icing and sprinkles.

Noles, 67, lives in Aston Township, where she has worked as a wedding officiant, hairstylist and makeup artist. She previously was married to former Phillies pitcher Dickie Noles, with whom she shares kids. Last fall, Noles entered the national spotlight when she appeared in Season 1 of ABC's "The Golden Bachelor," starring 72-year-old Turner.

Noles did not form a lasting romantic relationship on "The Golden Bachelor," but she quickly became a fixture in Bachelor Nation. In January, she officiated Turner's televised "Golden Wedding" with the winner of his season, Theresa Nist, though the couple has since split up. Noles also appeared several times during Season 28 of "The Bachelor," starring Montgomery County's Joey Graziadei, and launched the "Bachelor Happy Hour: Golden Hour" podcast with fellow "Golden Bachelor" alum Kathy Swarts.

In an interview with PhillyVoice in March, Noles joked that Philadelphia would "burn down the city if I'm not the Golden Bachelorette." Sadly, Noles was not chosen to lead "The Golden Bachelorette" spinoff that has been airing this fall — which featured Malvern's Charles Ling in the cast.

But she has been making her return to TV in other ways. She represented "The Golden Bachelor" on "Celebrity Family Feud" and starred alongside some of her "Golden Bachelor" besties in a Quaker Oats commercial. She's also been working closely with QVC as part of their new initiative, Quintessential 50, which aims to make "women over 50 feel both seen and supported." Through the initiative, Noles hosted the "Susan Noles Now" live special in July.