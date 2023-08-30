Delco woman to compete for heart of 'Golden Bachelor' on ABC's new dating show

The 22 bachelorettes chosen to date "Golden Bachelor" Gerry Turner on ABC's new reality TV show include a woman with some Delco flair.

Susan Noles, a 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston, is a contestant on "The Golden Bachelor," the long-anticipated offshoot of "The Bachelor." The show, which premieres Thursday, Sept. 28, includes a cast women ages 60 to 75 seeking to win Turner's heart.

MORE: Joey Graziadei, of Montgomery County, chosen to be next Bachelor

Noles runs Nuptials by Noles, a company that officiates wedding ceremonies in the Philadelphia region, and has spent years as a hair and makeup artist.

Outside of work, Noles is an avid golfer who loves going to concerts — her favorite shows were by The Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd — and spending time with her kids and grandkids at the beach. She accessorizes her Delaware County accent with her favorite pair of pink go-go boots.

In a man, Noles said she is looking for someone who is "athletic, funny and honest."

"I am 66 and my heart is wide open," Noles said in a promotional video introducing the cast. "The last chapter ... the best chapter."

The last name "Noles" may ring a bell for longtime fans of Philadelphia sports. Noles is the ex-wife of Dickie Noles, who pitched for the Phillies in the 1980 World Series and now works for the team.

According to her "Golden Bachelor" bio, Susan Noles dreams of having lunch with Kris Jenner – her celebrity lookalike. Once Noles appears on the "Golden Bachelor," perhaps Jenner will make that wish come true. Jenner's daughter, Kim Kardashian, recently joked that she would star in an upcoming season of "The Bachelorette," so it's possible the famous fam tunes in to the franchise from time to time.

The bachelorettes also include three candidates from New Jersey: Anna, 61, a retired nutritionist from Summit; Maria, 60, a health and wellness director from Teaneck; and Theresa, 69, a financial services professional from Shrewsbury.

Ricky Middlesworth/ABC The cast of ABC's new senior citizen dating show, 'The Golden Bachelor,' includes 22 women ages 60 to 75.

Turner, the star of the show, is a retired restaurateur, father and grandfather who lives in Indiana. The 71-year-old has won the hearts of Bachelor Nation with his earnest charm and poignant tales of his 43-year-long marriage with his high school sweetheart, Toni, who died abruptly in 2017.

Turner said he is looking for a partner to spend the rest of his life with, but he knows this relationship will be different than his love with Toni.

"I believe I'll find my person, the new person that will make me whole again and I think we'll knit a wonderful relationship," Turner said in a promo video. "But I don't think it'll look like the relationship I had with Toni, and I don't think it would be right to do it that way."

One-hour episodes of "The Golden Bachelor" will air Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC, followed by "Bachelor in Paradise." Next year, reality TV fans in the Philly region will have the chance to watch another local person look for love during "The Bachelor," which will star Montgomery County-native Joey Graziadei.