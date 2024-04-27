Outdoor indie film screening series from cinéSPEAK returning to Clark Park

Get out your picnic blanket and chairs and get ready to watch some recent indie films in West Philly. Film organization cinéSPEAK is once again hosting the "Under the Stars" film festival.

Starting May 24, cinéSPEAK is screening a different indie movie every Friday evening until June 14 at the Bowl at Clark Park, located in Spruce Hill. This year's series has a lineup of films centering on "joy, self-discovery and community resiliency."

The film festival's schedule is as follows:

Friday, May 24 – "Butterfly in the Sky" and "The ABCs of Book Banning"

Friday, May 31 – "Summer Qamp"

Friday, June 7 – "Belle"

Friday, June 14 – "OKTHANKSBYE"

Opening night of the festival has a double feature of documentaries centered around reading and education, with "Butterfly in the Sky" looking back at "Reading Rainbow" and "The ABCs of Book Banning" examining a pivotal issue in the American education system.

"Summer Qamp" is a documentary film that focuses on a summer program for LGBTQ+ youths in Alberta, Canada, and "Belle" is a Japanese animated film loosely based on "Beauty and the Beast." Finally, "OKTHANKSBYE" is a Dutch film about two young girls from a school for deaf children who go on a road trip.

Every screening will feature local DJs and food trucks, and each screening has the following Saturday as a rain day if needed. The screenings are free to attend with online registration.

The series is part of cinéSPEAK's wider mission to spark dialogue about underrepresented individuals and communities. One of the organization's long-term goals is to establish a brick-and-mortar theater space this year.

Fridays at 6 p.m. from May 24 to June 14

Free

The Bowl at Clark Park

4300 Chester Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19104