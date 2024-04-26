Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival returns in July to support animal conservation

Animal lovers can support the Philadelphia Zoo's conservation efforts by sipping beer at this year's Summer Ale Festival, which brings together several dozen breweries for a night of wildlife appreciation on July 20.

Summer Ale Festival gives adults the chance to sample a mix of craft beers, ciders, seltzers and hard iced-teas as they admire big cats, apes and other animals. Food trucks are stationed at the zoo for the event, which runs from 7-10 p.m.

This year's lineup of breweries includes familiar brands like Tired Hands Brewing Co., Dock Street Brewing Evil Genius Beer Co. Chestnut Hill Brewing Co. and Wissahickon Brewing Co. Nascent beer makers like Bucks County's Bitchin' Kitten Brewery and out-of-towners, like Connecticut's sustainability-focused Two Roads Brewing Co., are part of the beer lineup, too.

Food trucks include Calle Del Sabor, Bacon on.a Stick, Grubaholics, Deke's BBQ and Bonjour Creperie.

Live bands and local DJs will perform at stations throughout the zoo. The evening event draws a lighter crowd than a typical afternoon at the zoo, making it easier to get close views of the animals.

In addition to supporting the zoo's global conservation work, proceeds from Summer Ale Festival help fund care for the zoo's animals and community programs.

The event is only open to people who are 21 and older. The event is rain or shine. Tickets only can be purchased through the zoo's website.

General admission tickets cost $75. Taps close 30 minutes before the end of the event. Early admission tickets cost $90 to enter the festival at 6 p.m. All tickets come with complimentary parking and free shuttle service from 30th Street Station. For a limited time, the zoo is selling $60 general admission tickets and $75 early-access tickets. All zoo members receive a $10 discount.

Saturday, July 20

7-10 p.m. | $60-$90

Philadelphia Zoo

3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia