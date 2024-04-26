More Events:

April 26, 2024

Philadelphia Zoo's Summer Ale Festival returns in July to support animal conservation

The fundraiser brings out craft breweries, food trucks and musicians for an adults-only evening.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Beer
Philly Zoo Beer Provided Image/Philadelphia Zoo

The Philadelphia Zoo will hold this year's Summer Ale Festival on Saturday, July 20. Dozens of breweries will be joined by food trucks, live music and DJs.

Animal lovers can support the Philadelphia Zoo's conservation efforts by sipping beer at this year's Summer Ale Festival, which brings together several dozen breweries for a night of wildlife appreciation on July 20.

Summer Ale Festival gives adults the chance to sample a mix of craft beers, ciders, seltzers and hard iced-teas as they admire big cats, apes and other animals. Food trucks are stationed at the zoo for the event, which runs from 7-10 p.m.

This year's lineup of breweries includes familiar brands like Tired Hands Brewing Co., Dock Street Brewing Evil Genius Beer Co. Chestnut Hill Brewing Co. and Wissahickon Brewing Co. Nascent beer makers like Bucks County's Bitchin' Kitten Brewery and out-of-towners, like Connecticut's sustainability-focused Two Roads Brewing Co., are part of the beer lineup, too.

Food trucks include Calle Del Sabor, Bacon on.a Stick, Grubaholics, Deke's BBQ and Bonjour Creperie.

Live bands and local DJs will perform at stations throughout the zoo. The evening event draws a lighter crowd than a typical afternoon at the zoo, making it easier to get close views of the animals.

In addition to supporting the zoo's global conservation work, proceeds from Summer Ale Festival help fund care for the zoo's animals and community programs.

The event is only open to people who are 21 and older. The event is rain or shine. Tickets only can be purchased through the zoo's website

General admission tickets cost $75. Taps close 30 minutes before the end of the event. Early admission tickets cost $90 to enter the festival at 6 p.m. All tickets come with complimentary parking and free shuttle service from 30th Street Station. For a limited time, the zoo is selling $60 general admission tickets and $75 early-access tickets. All zoo members receive a $10 discount.

Summer Ale Fest

Saturday, July 20
7-10 p.m. | $60-$90
Philadelphia Zoo
3400 W. Girard Ave., Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Beer Philadelphia Wildlife Philadelphia Zoo

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Friends holding beer at a festival

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at the Spring on Tap Beer Festival
Limited - Festival Attendees enjoying the Down and Derby Wine Festival

Attend the 2024 Down and Derby Wine Festival on May 4

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pregnant teen reported as fourth fatality in Delco crash
State Police Delco crash

Sponsored

A WCLOC can help support your business
Purchased - Business Owner posing for a photo

Illness

The human brain is getting larger, and that may be good for your dementia risk
brain growth dementia

TV

'Farmer Wants a Wife' heads to South Jersey for a hometown date
farmer wants wife sydney

Eagles

Brandon Graham to announce Eagles picks at NFL Draft
7.26.23_EaglesPractice_Brandon-graham-9174.jpg

Pop Culture

'Star Wars'-themed haunted house will take over Lincoln Mill on May 4
Lincoln Mills Star Wars haunted house

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved