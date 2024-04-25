Sith-inspired scares lurk at Lincoln Mill Haunted House for 'Star Wars' Day

Lincoln Mill Haunted House is continuing its series of holiday-themed attractions, although this upcoming holiday isn't a traditional one.

The Manayunk venue will host "May the 4th Corrupt You," a haunt inspired by the "Star Wars" series for May 4, which is recognized as "Star Wars" Day.

The premise of this experience depicts the recurring Lincoln Mill villain Viktor Kane corrupted by "an evil force in the 1930s which led them to the dark side." Visitors to the haunted house will have to escape without being "touched by the corruption," which they will know by whether or not an imprint was left on them when they leave.

Ultraviolet light and cinematic music aim to give the attraction a "Star Wars" feel, and the 30-plus "scare-actors" will be dressed in Sith-inspired black robes and makeup to sell their "corrupted" look. The venue also promises "several other nods to 'Star Wars' throughout." No word if anyone will be selling death sticks there, but New Ridge Brewing Co. will be selling drinks.

"The Star Wars story and characters are so strong and has inspired me when writing the Lincoln Mill story," Lincoln Mill Haunted House co-founder Jared Bilsak said. "I always saw our main villain, Viktor Kane, as having many similarities to Darth Vader, one of the greatest villains of all time."

On the Halloween offseason, Lincoln Mill has put together haunts themed on Christmas, Valentine's Day and most recently St. Patrick's Day. The "Star Wars" haunted house replaces the originally planned "Halfway to Halloween" event at the venue.

Fans recognize May the 4th as "Star Wars" Day due to the date phonetically sounding close to the "May the Force be with you" mantra repeated in the franchise.

There are also some other Philly options to celebrate the fandom on May 4. Dark Side Burlesque is putting on a show for Fan Expo Philadelphia, and Baker Street Bread Cafe is offering blue milk and other specials themed on "Star Wars" in collaboration with Multiverse Philly.

Saturday, May 4

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. | Tickets start at $32

Lincoln Mill Haunted House

4100 Main St., Philadelphia