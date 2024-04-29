2024 Broad Street Run: Course details, road closures, SEPTA detours and everything else you need to know

The Broad Street Run returns to Philadelphia on Sunday with 40,000 runners ready to hit the street beginning at 7:30 a.m.

The nation's largest 10-mile road race, now in its 45th year, will be at full capacity for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic heavily impacted registration for the event over the last several years. Since the race was held virtually in 2020, there has been a steady climb of participants — from 17,000 in 2021 to 27,000 in 2022 to 36,000 last year. Organizers had to institute a lottery system this year because more than 45,000 people had registered to participate.

This year's race will mark a full return to tradition. The course will conclude at the Navy Yard after several years of construction required race operators to use alternate finish lines. The race also makes its return to the first Sunday in May after it had been moved to the last Sunday of April last year. The 7:30 a.m. start time on Sunday is meant to accommodate access to the area for an evening Phillies game.

Runners and spectators can text "RUNPHL" to 888777 to receive public safety updates and weather advisories during the race.

Whether you're running in the race or planning to cheer on a friend or family member, here's what you need to know about the 2024 Broad Street Run.

Where can runners pick up their bibs?

Participants can pick up their bibs, timing devices, T-shirts and race guides at the Health and Wellness Expo at the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1101 Arch St. The expo is open Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Runners who can't attend the expo may have their race packets picked up by a friend or family member. The friend must provide the runner's bib number and a brief note authorizing them to pick up the race packet. The friend also must present a photo ID and a copy of the runner's photo ID.

What is the race course? Where are the starting and finish lines?

The race begins on North Broad Street between Fisher and Somerville avenues, just south of the Central High School Field Grounds and Einstein Medical Center in North Philadelphia.

Runners will race down Broad Street to City Hall, where they will be diverted around the west side of the building before returning to Broad Street.

The finish line is at the traditional Navy Yard location this year. Last year, it been detoured to the Sports Complex.

At the finish line, runners will receive medals and refreshments. They can also meet up with family and friends there.

All clothes left on the ground near the stating line will be donated to Our Closet in Your Neighborhood, a project of the Jewish Family and Children's Service.

Runners can quickly get race results by visiting the Broad Street Run results page or by scanning the QR code on their bibs. All medals will be distributed at the rear of the runner refreshment tents at the Navy Yard.

How should runners get to the starting line?

The easiest way to get to the starting line is by taking SEPTA. By showing their race bibs, runners can ride the Broad Street Line for free. The starting line is a short walk south of the Olney Transportation Center.

Runners driving into the city can park for free at the Stadium Complex by using the lots at Citizens Bank Park and Lincoln Financial Field. They can board the Broad Street Line for free at NRG Station and ride it to the starting line. Runners coming from Center City should get on the Broad Street Line Walnut/Locust Station to head north.

Express trains will depart from NRG Station and run every 10 minutes prior to the race. They will stop at the Olney Transportation Center and Fern Rock Transportation Center, which are each within walking distance of the starting line. Local trains that stop at all stations also will be running.

The Glenside Combined Line will provide early morning service to the Fern Rock Transportation Center, where runners can walk to the starting line or take the Broad Street Line to the Olney Transportation Center.

Runners also can transfer onto the Broad Street Line by riding the Market-Frankford Line, Regional Rail or PATCO into Center City.

Runners and spectators can plan their trips by using SEPTA's digital schedules.

What is the weather forecast?

Sunday's weather is expected to be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a high temperature around 71 degrees. Morning temperatures are expected to be in the low 50s.

What roads will be closed?

Phased road closures for the Broad Street Run begin at 2 a.m. Sunday. Roads will reopen as they are cleaned and serviced, and most roads are expected to reopen by noon. No parking is permitted on Broad Street on Sunday from 2 a.m. to noon between Olney Avenue and the Navy Yard.

Here is when specific roads will close:

• 4 a.m.: Broad Street from Olney Avenue to Windrim Avenue

• 7 a.m.: Broad Street from Windrim Avenue to Erie Avenue

• 7:45 a.m. Broad Street along the remainder of the course from Erie Avenue to the Navy Yard

The following off-ramps on I-76 will be closed Sunday, May 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Westbound I-76, Exit 349 (Broad Street/Sports Complex) to 1300 Pollock St.

• Eastbound I-76, Exit 349 (Broad Street/Sports Complex) to 1400 Curtin St.

Additionally, the northbound and southbound I-95 ramps at Exit 17 will be closed from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Drivers are advised to use alternate routes, avoid the area around the race course and allow for extra driving time. Police will be on-site at the detours to assist motorists. Pedestrians should expect delays when trying to cross streets along the race course.

No parking signs will be posted near the starting line, along the race course and in the center median of Broad Street. All vehicles parked in those areas must be relocated by Saturday evening. Parking restrictions will be enforced.

All vehicles must be removed from the Sports Complex by 1 p.m. to prepare for the Phillies game, which starts at 7:10 p.m.

What SEPTA bus routes will be detoured?

SEPTA will provide detailed detour information for its service lines closer to the event.

How can spectators watch? Can they track runners? Where will results be posted?

Spectators are welcome to line Broad Street to cheer on the runners. Families and friends are invited to spend time at the Navy Yard to wait for runners to finish. Family-friendly activities and events, including the Shriners Children’s Fun Zone and Shriners Children’s Run, will be held there. Children can be registered for the run at the expo in advance of the event.

For spectators, there are number of suggested locations for watching runners along the course:

• The start area near Broad and Fisher streets

• North Broad Street along the Temple University campus

• North Broad Street at Callowhill near the Philadelphia police headquarters

• City Hall — West Side at Dilworth Plaza

• Broad and Walnut streets outside The Bellevue

• South Broad Street along the Avenue of the Arts

• South Broad Street at Carpenter (High School for the Creative and Performing Arts)

• South Broad Street at Jackson (South Philadelphia High School)

• South Broad Street at Bigler Street

• South Broad Street at Packer Avenue, one block from Chickie’s & Pete’s

NBC10 will broadcast the race on TV. It also will be streamed online.

Spectators can track the progress of friends and family by signing up for runner tracking notifications online.

Award information and results will be posted on the Broad Street Run's website after the race and post-race events have concluded.

What are the post-race activities?

The Broad Street Run Afterparty, hosted by Michelob Ultra, takes place at Xfinity Live! (1100 Pattison Ave.) from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Families are welcome.

The afterparty will feature live bands and DJs, outdoor and indoor activities and a variety of food options. The event is only accessible by foot. No parking will be permitted nearby. After the race, shuttle buses will drop runners off at 11th Street and Pattison Avenue.