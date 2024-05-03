The Eagles expand their liquor line to include tequilas

The Eagles are making a play for your Cinco de Mayo plans with their latest entry into a burgeoning liquor lineup: tequila.

The team and BOTLD are adding a silver tequila and a spicier, habanero-infused option to the Bird Gang Spirits brand, which debuted in the fall. The tequilas are imported from the Orendain Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico, but will be packaged locally at BOTLD, a liquor store with locations on 13th and 18th streets. Both spirits are 80 proof, limited edition and come in Kelly green bottles. Spanish speakers will also catch a choice phrase along the front: vuelen águilas vuelen, or fly eagles fly.

The tequilas join an existing collection of Bird Gang Spirits bourbon and vodka, which are both still available at BOTLD's physical and digital storefronts. The Eagles say more liquors will be released in the coming years "to signify milestones and historical team moments," and while it's unclear what could inspire a new gin or rum, we're already living in fear of the fumble that spurs a Bird Gang absinthe.

The new tequilas are already available for preorder, but they are not expected to ship until next week. Dedicated fans of the Birds, novelty booze or both can purchase them in person at the BOTLD shop in Rittenhouse on Sunday during a launch event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

