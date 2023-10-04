More Culture:

October 04, 2023

Eagles debut Bird Gang Spirits, a liquor brand selling bourbon and vodka

Bottles can be purchased at the Philly liquor shop BOTLD, online and at a pop-up event at Lincoln Financial Field on Friday

Bird Gang Spirits Provided Image/WeHolden

The Eagles are now selling bourbon and vodka through the team's liquor brand Bird Gang Spirits.

The Philadelphia Eagles have launched their own liquor brand. Bird Gang Spirits, a collaboration between the team, local alcohol company BOTLD and local marketing agency WeHolden, debuted Wednesday with a bourbon and a vodka.

For a limited time, the liquors can be purchased at BOTLD's physical shop, located at 119 S. 18th St. They are also available online for Pennsylvania residents.

On Friday, the Eagles will sell the liquors at a pop-up event in Lot K at Lincoln Financial Field from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The beverages come in 750-ml bottles with Eagles' Kelly green labels. The 82-proof bourbon whiskey costs $38, while the 80-proof vodka retails at $28.

More liquors from Bird Gang Spirits will be released by the Eagles and BOTLD in the future to commemorate significant milestones and historical team moments, the team said. 

Andrew Auwerda opened BOTLD in Philadelphia last year. In 2005 he cofounded Philadelphia Distilling, which he left in 2021. BOTLD works with distilleries around the country and bottles, sells and distributes liquors not available in the state's Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, according to Fast Company.

Bird Gang Spirits' whiskey and vodka are distilled by an undisclosed company, but BOTLD does blend, age and filter the liquors. Auwerda said he tried to work with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board to sell Bird Gang Spirits at Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores, though no update has been given on if that will happen.

WeHolden is a marketing agency established by Erich Weiss and Chris Holden in 2010. The company has previously worked with alcohol brands like Tequila Avión, Bulldog Gin and Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey, as well as Philly companies like La Colombe.

