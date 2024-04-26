More Culture:

Buffalo Wild Wings Go will offer free wings for a year when it opens next week

The deal applies to the first 100 people in line Wednesday at its new takeout-focused location in Mayfair.

A new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is coming to Philadelphia, and the first 100 people there will get free wings for a year.

Buffalo Wild Wings Go, the pickup- and delivery-focused concept from the chicken wing chain, is opening its first location in Philadelphia next week — and it's luring customers out with a big incentive.

The restaurant will offer free wings for a year to the first 100 people in line Wednesday at its new Mayfair location at 6410 Frankford Ave. The doors open at 11 a.m., at which point B-Dubs will distribute booklets of vouchers to its earliest customers.

Buffalo Wild Wings has a Philly location at the Whitman Square Shopping Center, but this is the first Go spinoff to open in the city or state. (New Jersey already has multiple locations, including in Voorhees and Barnegat townships.) These streamlined outposts are designed for quick service, either via delivery or takeout. Customers can order in person at a counter with digital menu boards or place an order ahead and collect it from an individual takeout locker for contactless pickup. The Go locations offer a smaller menu of traditional and boneless wings, chicken tenders and sandwiches, burgers, sides and 26 sauces and seasonings. 

Buffalo Wild Wings opened its 100th Go restaurant earlier this month.

The regular hours for the new Buffalo Wild Wings Go will be 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

