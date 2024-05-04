Penn encampment continues into second week after talks with administration

According to the University of Pennsylvania, the school's interim president and provost have met with student and faculty protesters twice regarding the ongoing encampment supporting Palestine, which reached its tenth day on campus.

"We communicated that the encampment must disband and offered accommodation to continue their protest in ways that do not conflict with safety and policy," a Friday evening statement from the university read. "We also stated our desire to move beyond a posture of demand vs. counter-demand and towards shared opportunities that help create a more inclusive, respectful campus environment."

A coalition of students from schools including Penn, Temple and Drexel, as well as non-student community members, set up the Gaza Solidarity Encampment late last week, demanding that Penn disclose its financial holdings and divest support from corporations profiting from Israel and the war in Gaza.

"The University of Pennsylvania strongly opposes sanctions, boycotts, or disinvestment targeted against Israel," read a Thursday evening university statement. "We have been clear about this issue for more than a decade. Divestment focused on Israel is also against the law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Chris Compendio/PhillyVoice A couple of pro-Israel supporters speak to pro-Palestine protesters as a Penn Police officer looks on.

Despite calls from interim president J. Larry Jameson to disband the camp, the protesters have remained, continuing their rallies and daily programming. Student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian reported Thursday that Philadelphia Police declined to help disband the encampment. Philly Police did not respond to a request for comment.

"We have reached out to the City of Philadelphia to ensure we have the necessary resources to keep our community safe. The Mayor’s Office has asked for more information, and we are providing it," a Thursday evening statement from the university read.

While police have not arrested any of the protesters, it has been an eventful week on College Green. On Wednesday, Penn Police detained a man spraying a "stink spray" in the encampment.

Counter-protesters in support of Israel have also demonstrated in front of the encampment, and a petition to the university with over 3,000 signatures called for the end of the encampment.