More News:

May 04, 2024

Penn encampment continues into second week after talks with administration

University of Pennsylvania has requested support from Philadelphia Police and the mayor's office regarding the pro-Palestinian protests.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Protests University of Pennsylvania
Penn Palestine encampment chant Chris Compendio/PhillyVoice

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators chant in the university's College Green area during a Thursday rally. The Gaza Solidarity Encampment is entering its tenth day.

According to the University of Pennsylvania, the school's interim president and provost have met with student and faculty protesters twice regarding the ongoing encampment supporting Palestine, which reached its tenth day on campus.

MORE: University of Pennsylvania grad students workers vote to unionize

"We communicated that the encampment must disband and offered accommodation to continue their protest in ways that do not conflict with safety and policy," a Friday evening statement from the university read. "We also stated our desire to move beyond a posture of demand vs. counter-demand and towards shared opportunities that help create a more inclusive, respectful campus environment."

A coalition of students from schools including Penn, Temple and Drexel, as well as non-student community members, set up the Gaza Solidarity Encampment late last week, demanding that Penn disclose its financial holdings and divest support from corporations profiting from Israel and the war in Gaza.

"The University of Pennsylvania strongly opposes sanctions, boycotts, or disinvestment targeted against Israel," read a Thursday evening university statement. "We have been clear about this issue for more than a decade. Divestment focused on Israel is also against the law in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."

Penn Palestine Israel protestChris Compendio/PhillyVoice

A couple of pro-Israel supporters speak to pro-Palestine protesters as a Penn Police officer looks on.


Despite calls from interim president J. Larry Jameson to disband the camp, the protesters have remained, continuing their rallies and daily programming. Student newspaper The Daily Pennsylvanian reported Thursday that Philadelphia Police declined to help disband the encampment. Philly Police did not respond to a request for comment.

"We have reached out to the City of Philadelphia to ensure we have the necessary resources to keep our community safe. The Mayor’s Office has asked for more information, and we are providing it," a Thursday evening statement from the university read.

While police have not arrested any of the protesters, it has been an eventful week on College Green. On Wednesday, Penn Police detained a man spraying a "stink spray" in the encampment. 

Counter-protesters in support of Israel have also demonstrated in front of the encampment, and a petition to the university with over 3,000 signatures called for the end of the encampment.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Protests University of Pennsylvania Philadelphia Gaza University City Israel Universities Palestine Colleges West Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Education

Penn graduate student workers vote to support forming union
Penn grad union election

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Addiction

Drug users and unhoused people consider their next paths ahead of city's crackdown in Kensington
Kensington Addiction Homelessness

Nature

Western lowland gorilla Patty is Philly zoo's newest resident
Patty Gorilla Philadelphia Zoo

Phillies

Checking in on recent former Phillies Craig Kimbrel, Rhys Hoskins and others
Craig-Kimbrel-Orioles_050224_USAT

Festivals

Breweries and distilleries return to Olde Kensington for Made on American fest
Made on American

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved