More than $300,000 in designer handbags stolen from Cape May shop during smash-and-grab burglary

Dozens of items were taken from Queen May Jewelry, including a Louis Vuitton trunk and other vintage pieces. The theft was caught on video.

Thieves stole $300,000 worth of designer handbags from Queen May Jewelry in Cape May early Sunday morning. Surveillance footage posted to social media by the jeweler shows three people breaking into the shop at 2:59 a.m. Sunday.

Burglars broke into a Cape May jeweler early Sunday morning and made off with vintage Chanel, Christian Dior and Louis Vuitton handbags valued at more than $300,000, the store said.

Queen May Jewelry, which sells designer purses in addition to rings and necklaces, posted surveillance video on Instagram of three people in hooded sweatshirts smashing the glass of the shop's front door and then climbing through to grab armfuls of merchandise.

The jeweler said the burglary occurred at 2:59 a.m. Sunday, and is asking for the public's help in identifying the thieves. On Monday, an employee said there had been no updates in the case, but that Cape May Police are investigating.

A dispatcher for Cape May County Communications added that officers are asking nearby businesses for surveillance footage as part of their investigation.

The stolen items include a 1961 Gucci tote, a vintage Chanel camera bag and a Louis Vuitton soccer ball made for France's 1998 World Cup victory. Queen May Jewelry also mentioned a "rare" Louis Vuitton trunk, inscribed with the name Jenny Hecht, in its Instagram post. The store provided the serial numbers of the roughly 40 stolen items in its post and asked customers to forward the information to pawn shops and secondhand sellers. 

A couple of the stolen pieces are pictured below: 

