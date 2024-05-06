More Culture:

May 06, 2024

Pat's Steaks reopens Wednesday, adding sandwiches that have never been on its menu before

The shop, which finished renovations that forced it to operate out of a food truck, will offer breakfast and chicken cheesesteaks.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Pat's King of Steaks
Pat's Steaks Reopening Breakfast Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Pat's King of Steaks reopens Wednesday after several months of renovations. WIth it's return, the steak shop at Ninth Street and Passyunk Avenue in South Philly, is adding breakfast sandwiches and a chicken cheesesteaks to its menu.

The famous origin story of Pat's King of Steaks involves founder Pat Olivieri at a hot dog stand deciding to make himself a sandwich with chopped meat and customers asking for that instead of hot dogs. There's a similar story behind the birth of the cheesesteak shop's new breakfast sandwiches. 

"We make them for ourselves," said owner Frank Olivieri, the founder's great-nephew. "There's been a lot of times when people come up and they see us making a sandwich and we make it for them, and that's basically how it all started." 

MORE NEWS: Sushi by Bou, speakeasy-style omakase pop-up, to open in Fishtown

The South Philly 24-hour cheesesteak shop closed earlier this year, operating for months out of a 22-foot, custom food truck. After four months, it's finally ready to reopen Wednesday with breakfast options and a chicken cheesesteak. The new menu items will be offered for the first time in Pat's almost 100 years in business, with Olivieri saying it was just a move to keep evolving with food trends.   

From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., customers can grab an egg and cheese sandwich with bacon, pork roll, sausage or steak, served up on an Aversa's Bakery roll. Sandwiches are available "wit or wit-out" onions and the option to add a hash brown. Pat's is also adding the new Widowmaker sandwich: egg, cheese, bacon, pork roll, sausage and hash browns altogether, plus optional onions. 

The Widowmaker Pat's SteaksProvided Image/Nancy Schure

Pat's Widowmaker sandwich includes egg, cheese, bacon, pork roll, sausage, hash browns and onions.


Renovations started about two years ago, though most of the changes won't be noticed by the public. The restaurant got a new roof, moved the office back to its original location on the second floor and added brick detailing on the 9th Street side to replicate the building's original appearance. 

Since closing in January, Pat's has been operating out of a 24-hour food truck parked nearby on Passyunk Avenue. Olivieri said sales dropped dramatically during the closure, and he's eager to get the regular takeout windows reopened. 

"The scariest part was the front closing,"  Olivieri said. "We didn't close when Pat passed away, so the store has never been closed before other than for a holiday. I was just hoping people didn't have a mindset where they didn't want to eat out of a food truck because they're used to coming here." 

Pat's Food TruckMichaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

Pat's has been serving its cheesesteaks out of a 22-foot food truck (above) since January.


Following the reopening, the truck will be available for private events such as weddings and tailgates. Later this summer, it will be at Canadian Ambassador David Cohen's Fouth of July party. Olivieri is also thinking about adding some smaller trucks for more intimate events. 

"I can't reinvent the cheesesteak, because it's invented, it's perfect, it's balanced," Olivieri said. "But I can reinvent how you get the sandwich." Pat's also ships its cheesesteaks nationally through Goldbelly. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Pat's King of Steaks South Philadelphia Reopening Renovations Cheesesteaks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Penn encampment continues into second week after talks with administration
Penn Palestine encampment chant

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Children's Health

Young people in Philly's toughest neighborhoods explain how violence disrupts their physical and mental health
Violence Health Effects

Food & Drink

Sushi by Bou, speakeasy-style omakase pop-up, to open in Fishtown
050524-sushi-by-bou-omakase-fishtown.jpg

Sixers

Sixers offseason FAQ: free agent breakdowns, cap space scenarios and more
Morey 5.5.24

Fitness

Weekly walking club returns to Ocean City's boardwalk for the summer
ocean city walking club

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved