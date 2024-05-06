More Events:

May 06, 2024

Shuckfest to serve up oysters from dozens of New Jersey farms next month

The seafood event and fundraiser returns to Liberty Point on Sunday, June 2. It will feature tutorials from the pros.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Oysters
Shuckfest oysters Provided image/Peter Breslow Consulting & Public Relations

Shuckfest includes a professional shucking competition. The annual festival will be held at Liberty Point on Sunday, June 2, from noon-3:30 p.m.

How many shells could a person shuck on the Delaware River waterfront this summer? If they've got a ticket to Philly's largest oyster fest, at least a few dozen.

Shuckfest is coming back to Liberty Point next month for another day of slurps by the sea. A dozen oyster farms from New Jersey will offer "meet-greet-and-eat" tastings of their briniest, slimiest specimens at the Penn's Landing restaurant from noon-3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2. The vendors include Cape May Salt Oyster Farms, Barnegat Oyster Collective, Brigantine Oyster Company and Sweet Amalia, a perennially lauded farm and kitchen that made the James Beard Award semifinals in 2023.

MORE: Weekly walking club returns to Ocean City's boardwalk for the summer

Visitors can also learn how to pry open the mollusks from the pros at shucking tutorials, or watch them compete in a shucking competition graded on speed and accuracy. (Broken shells will earn penalties.) The five-piece Philly band Gypsy Wisdom will provide a live soundtrack for the proceedings.

The oyster festival doubles as a fundraiser for the Jetty Rock Foundation and the Partnership for the Delaware Estuary, nonprofits which work to protect local waterways. Tickets are $80, but kids 15 and younger can enter for free — and make oyster shell jewelry at a craft table on site.

Shuckfest

Sunday, June 2 | Noon-3:30 p.m.
General admission: $80
Liberty Point
211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Oysters Philadelphia Fundraisers Festivals

Videos

Featured

Limited - Medtronic - Percept RC

Penn Medicine neurosurgeon first in U.S. to implant new medical device for patients with Parkinson’s, epilepsy
Limited - S. 9th Street Italian Market - Greased Pole

Celebrate 110 years of culture at the S. 9th Street Italian Market Festival

Just In

Must Read

Protests

Penn encampment continues into second week after talks with administration
Penn Palestine encampment chant

Sponsored

'IBEW Local 98 members are our foundation'
Limited - IBEW Local Union 98 - Members

Children's Health

Young people in Philly's toughest neighborhoods explain how violence disrupts their physical and mental health
Violence Health Effects

Food & Drink

Sushi by Bou, speakeasy-style omakase pop-up, to open in Fishtown
050524-sushi-by-bou-omakase-fishtown.jpg

Sixers

Sixers offseason FAQ: free agent breakdowns, cap space scenarios and more
Morey 5.5.24

Fitness

Weekly walking club returns to Ocean City's boardwalk for the summer
ocean city walking club

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved