'It's Always Sunny' stars release new whiskey

On the latest season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," the gang creates a horrifying "premium" liquor brand by combining Jägermeister, schnapps and Goldschläger. In real life, the show's creators and stars have just released their own blended whiskey — one that sounds much better than Paddy's Schlager Schnappstermeister.

Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is a new spirit from Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Rob McElhenney. A true transatlantic venture, it's an 80-proof blend of whiskey from Ireland's Great Northern Distillery and rye from Cedar Ridge Distillery in Iowa. Now available for purchase online, the liquor will hit bars in Pennsylvania, New York, California and Florida as part of its initial rollout.

The trio launched Four Walls last year with two limited-edition whiskeys to support the Hospitality Assistance Response of Pennsylvania. The brand's name is a tribute to the four walls of a bar and bar culture, the trio said in a founder's note.

"We wanted to create a brand celebrating the four walls that have held our good times in and kept our troubles out," Howerton told People.



Unlike the company's previous releases, which retailed for $89 and $999, Four Walls Irish American Whiskey is billed as a more "everyday" spirit priced at $34.99.

In an ad, the three founders spin a humorous version of the liquor's origins that sees Howerton accidentally spilling his "bold" American rye into Day's "really smooth" Irish whiskey after McElhenney taps him on the back. The scene naturally plays out in a bustling bar.

