Philadelphia spotlighted in season premiere of NBC travel show '1st Look'

Tourists in Philadelphia generally plan excursions to well-worn spots like the Liberty Bell and the Rocky statue, but a national travel series is shining a light on some of the city's lesser-known attractions.

Philly is featured in the Season 15 premiere of NBC's "1st Look," a TV show that explores destinations around the world. In the 20-minute episode, which ran last night and is titled "Destination Philly," actress and guest host Sibley Scoles explores the city and speaks with local artists, chefs and designers.

The episode is split into four segments: "Pounding the Pavement," "Culinary Champs," "Shop 'Til You Drop" and "City of Icons." In "Pounding the Pavement," Scoles learns why Philly was recently named the most walkable city in the U.S. by USA Today. She also dances with West Philly breakdancer Ben "BoxWon" Barnes McGee and other members of the Hip Hop Fundamentals dance education program and takes a walking mural tour with Conrad Benner, who shares photos of Philly's public art through his Streets Dept blog.



For "Culinary Champs," Scoles grabs a meal with James Beard-recognized Philly chefs Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality, Chad Williams of Friday Saturday Sunday, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya and Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club and My Loup.

Scoles learns about Philly's retail hotspots in "Shop 'Til You Drop." She tries on pieces by former "Project Runway" contestant Prajjé Oscar at his studio in the Crane Arts building in Northern Liberties. She also visits sustainable clothing store Grant Blvd in University City and shops at the recently opened Yowie boutique hotel.

To finish the episode, Scoles explores Philadelphia's music scene with a trip to the REC Philly social club, where she chats with DJ Diamond Kuts, the first female DJ for the Philadelphia Eagles, and 76ers personality Christian Crosby.

"Destination Philly" was produced in collaboration with the Visit Philadelphia tourism nonprofit, which expects the episode to reach 1.2 million viewers. Philadelphia has been covered by "1st Look" before, in Seasons 8 and 13. Last season, "1st Look" aired an episode about the hidden gems of New Jersey.

The episode will air again on NBC on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5 a.m. The show is available to stream on Peacock and YouTube. Check out the full Philly episode below: