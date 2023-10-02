Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Culture:

October 02, 2023

Philadelphia spotlighted in season premiere of NBC travel show '1st Look'

During the 20-minute episode, available now on YouTube and Peacock, host Sibley Scoles meets with notable artists, chefs and designers from Philly

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Travel
philadelphia nbc 1st look Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia's unique arts, food and culture are featured on the latest episode of NBC's '1st Look' travel TV show.

Tourists in Philadelphia generally plan excursions to well-worn spots like the Liberty Bell and the Rocky statue, but a national travel series is shining a light on some of the city's lesser-known attractions.

Philly is featured in the Season 15 premiere of NBC's "1st Look," a TV show that explores destinations around the world. In the 20-minute episode, which ran last night and is titled "Destination Philly," actress and guest host Sibley Scoles explores the city and speaks with local artists, chefs and designers.

The episode is split into four segments: "Pounding the Pavement," "Culinary Champs," "Shop 'Til You Drop" and "City of Icons." In "Pounding the Pavement," Scoles learns why Philly was recently named the most walkable city in the U.S. by USA Today. She also dances with West Philly breakdancer Ben "BoxWon" Barnes McGee and other members of the Hip Hop Fundamentals dance education program and takes a walking mural tour with Conrad Benner, who shares photos of Philly's public art through his Streets Dept blog.

For "Culinary Champs," Scoles grabs a meal with James Beard-recognized Philly chefs Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality, Chad Williams of Friday Saturday Sunday, Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon of Kalaya and Amanda Shulman of Her Place Supper Club and My Loup.

Scoles learns about Philly's retail hotspots in "Shop 'Til You Drop." She tries on pieces by former "Project Runway" contestant Prajjé Oscar at his studio in the Crane Arts building in Northern Liberties. She also visits sustainable clothing store Grant Blvd in University City and shops at the recently opened Yowie boutique hotel.

To finish the episode, Scoles explores Philadelphia's music scene with a trip to the REC Philly social club, where she chats with DJ Diamond Kuts, the first female DJ for the Philadelphia Eagles, and 76ers personality Christian Crosby.

"Destination Philly" was produced in collaboration with the Visit Philadelphia tourism nonprofit, which expects the episode to reach 1.2 million viewers. Philadelphia has been covered by "1st Look" before, in Seasons 8 and 13. Last season, "1st Look" aired an episode about the hidden gems of New Jersey.

The episode will air again on NBC on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 5 a.m. The show is available to stream on Peacock and YouTubeCheck out the full Philly episode below:

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Travel Philadelphia Entertainment Food & Drink Arts & Culture James Beard Foundation NBC Visit Philadelphia Media Mural

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA workers vote to authorize a strike if contract negotiations break down
SEPTA Strike Vote

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Food & Drink

Fishtown's Milkcrate Cafe expands its unique coffee-and-vinyl-records shop concept to West Philly
Milkcrate-Cafe-Fishtown-3.jpg

Men's Health

This spider's venom may help treat erectile dysfunction – but that's not as unusual as it sounds
Spider Venom ED

Eagles

Eagles snap count analysis: Week 4 vs. Commanders
100223NicholasMorrow

Festivals

Listen to live music, watch circus performers and put your pet in a costume contest at Roxtoberfest
Roxtoberfest 2023

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved