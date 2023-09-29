Meek Mill and Rick Ross release single, announce joint album

Meek Mill and Rick Ross have been teasing new music this year, and on Friday, the rappers released the single "Shaq & Kobe" as well as an accompanying video.

To the surprise of many music fans, the duo also announced a joint album. Speaking on Ebro Darden's Apple Music radio show, the rappers said "Too Good to Be True" will be released as soon as possible.

"We won already,” Rick Ross said during the interview. "We playing with what? The house’s money, and it’s only one way to explain that or describe that. It’s too good to be true, which is the name of the project."

The rappers said the album took just over two months to make.

"When me and Rozay got in the studio, it was all about real energy, organic motivation," the Philly-native Meek Mill said. "Rozay (is) top five dead or alive right now. I don’t know who want to argue with that."



This is the first time the two rappers have appeared on the same song since 2019, when they were guests on "Routine" from Wale's album "Wow... That's Crazy." Meek Mill also had a guest verse on Rick Ross' track "Bogus Charms" from his 2019 album "Port of Miami 2."

Meek Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, was signed to Rick Ross' label Maybach Music Group in 2011, under which he has released five studio albums: "Dreams and Nightmares," "Dreams Worth More Than Money," "Wins & Losses," "Championships" and "Expensive Pain."

Rumors of a rift between Williams and Rick Ross, whose real name is William Roberts, surfaced in 2021 when it was reported that Roberts was denied entry into Williams' birthday party. Those rumors grew louder in February 2022 when Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to say MMG's parent company Atlantic Records was "blackballing" the release of "Expensive Pain."

The rumors of the feud between the rappers remained until Rick Ross showed up at Wells Fargo Center last November to celebrate the 10th anniversary of "Dreams and Nightmares." The artists performed several of their collaborations, and Roberts even rapped some of his solo tracks, which led people to believe the men made amends. In March, Meek Mill praised Rick Ross for keeping their business relationship solid.

"Shaq & Kobe" is streaming on all music platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. The music video directed by Kid Art is available to watch on YouTube.