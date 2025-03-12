More Sports:

March 12, 2025

Source: The Eagles will non-tender restricted free agent WR/RS Britain Covey

The Eagles did not tender Covey at $3.3 million, which means that he will become an unrestricted free agent.

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Britain Covey was one of the NFL's best punt returners in 2023.

According to a source, the Philadelphia Eagles did not extend a tender offer to restricted free agent wide receiver and return specialist Britain Covey.

A primer on restricted free agents via OverTheCap here. The restricted free agent tenders look like this in 2025:

• First round tender: $7,458,000
• Second-round tender: $5,346,000
• Right of first refusal: $3,263,000

The Eagles did not tender Covey at roughly $3.3 million, which means that he will become an unrestricted free agent. 

The Eagles do have a history of non-tendering restricted free agents and then bringing them back anyway on cheaper deals.

Covey was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL in 2023, but he did two different stints on IR in 2024 and only played in five games. Cooper DeJean proved to be an effective enough returner in relief, but the Eagles may decide that he's too good in the regular defense to risk getting hurt on returns. 

It will be interesting to see if a market develops for Covey.

MORE: Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

Eagles

Report: Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell finalizing deal with the Steelers

6.1.23_EaglesKennt-Gainwell_ColleenClaggett-0286.jpg

