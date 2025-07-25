Trump administration releases billions in frozen funds for public schools

The Trump administration has released billions in funds for public schools that had been frozen over the past month during a review of federal education spending.

A senior administration official told the Washington Post all of the withheld funds — about $7 billion total — have now been released. The review had sparked major concern among educators who feared it might result in program and staff cuts. Pennsylvania is due about $230 million and New Jersey will get around $140 million in unfrozen funds.

MORE: Airbnb questions legality of Ocean City's 3% tax on online rentals

Attorney generals of 22 states — plus the governors of Pennsylvania and Kentucky — filed a lawsuit earlier this month claiming the money had been frozen illegally without congressional authorization. Lawmakers from both parties had called for the money to be released ahead of the school year.

"The disruption that was created isn't necessarily a partisan disruption," Farah Jimenez, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Education Fund, said Friday. "It is an assessment that the Trump administration wants to make, probably looking at whether the programs they are funding are in violation of how they interpret certain civil rights activities or (diversity, equity and inclusion) activities."

While the money remained withheld, the Office of Management and Budget had said it was looking into whether it had been used in the past to pay for programs supporting a "radical left wing agenda." Some of the funding was released by the administration last week.

The money accounts for about 14% of federal funding for elementary and secondary education. Programs that were facing impacts included after-school activities, counseling services, support for students with English as a second language and assistance for recent immigrants entering schools.

The School District of Philadelphia's school year starts Aug. 25.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the Department of Education's staff of about 4,000 has been reduced by half, including large layoffs at the Office of Federal Student Aid and the Office for Civil Rights. Some of the department's functions, like administering student loans, may be absorbed by other federal departments. Education experts have warned that gutting the department will have the greatest impact on vulnerable and disadvantaged students.

"People are happy that we'll be able to proceed with the after-school programs and other kinds of important interventions," Jimenez said.

Philadelphia Education Fund is a nonprofit that supports high school completion and college readiness, often through federally supported programs that facilitate college visits and applications. Jimenez said last week that nonprofit organizations that contract with schools were particularly jeopardized by the funding freeze. One funder who supports PEF told Jimenez that over the past week while funds were frozen, at least three nonprofit organizations that serve schools in the area closed and others cut services to shield against the potential risk. Jimenez did not say which organizations were affected.

"I don't know how much that is related to what happens at the federal level, but it just goes to show that disruption — even if it's just a month — can be enough to put these programs at grave risk," Jimenez said. "If nonprofits are not able to raise a lot of unrestricted dollars, they usually only have reserves sufficient to carry them forward one month."

The Trump administration official who spoke with the Washington Post said the funding that was released will have "guardrails" to ensure that it is not used for purposes that violate executive orders or break administration policy.