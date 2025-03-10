More Sports:

March 10, 2025

Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

The latest Philadelphia Eagles free agency news and updates.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
031025HowieRoseman Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

Howie Roseman

As NFL free agency unwinds over the next couple of weeks, we'll be covering each of the Philadelphia Eagles' outside signings, re-signings, retirements, departing players, and other noteworthy developments in great detail. This page will serve as overview of what the Birds do, as they do it, with links to each individual story that we publish. Bookmark 🔖, please.

Eagles signings

None yet.

Eagles re-signings / contract extensions

LB Zack Baun: The Eagles made Baun a priority, as he is back in Philly on a three-year deal worth $51 million. (STORY HERE)

RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley still had two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Eagles last offseason, but the team rewarded him with a more lucrative deal after he had one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history. (STORY HERE)

Trades

None yet.

Players released

CB Darius Slay: The Eagles reportedly will release the 34-year old Slay with a June 1 designation. (STORY HERE

S James Bradberry: The Eagles reportedly will release Bradberry with a June 1 designation. (STORY HERE)

iOL Nick Gates: With Brandon Graham returning from IR prior tot he Super Bowl, the Eagles placed Gates on IR and then released him after the parade. 

Former Eagles players who have signed with new teams

None yet.

Retirements

None yet.

Other links

Eagles depth chart

Eagles 2025 draft picks

Eagles 2026 draft picks

• Eagles 2026 compensatory pick tracker (link coming soon)

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Eagles Free Agency

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Live at The Sporting Club - Now Leasing! Up to One Month Free
Limited - Jay Pharoah

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia presents comedian and SNL alum Jay Pharoah on Friday, March 14!

Just In

Must Read

Government

Ahead of busy 2026, Philly allocates millions for preparations

Lemon Hill FIFA 2026 budget

Sponsored

The intersection of heart health and breast cancer care

Limited - FCCC oncologist McShane with patient

Books

New book details 1970s Philly gun smuggling operation to Ireland

IRA Philadelphia book

Illness

Large tattoos nearly triple the risk of lymphoma, new study suggests

Tattoos Lymphoma Cancer

Weekend

Mt. Airy Restaurant Week and a PAWS promotion: Your weekend guide

Weekend guide

Sixers

Friday film: Diving into Quentin Grimes' emergence as a scorer and ball-handler for Sixers

Grimes 3.6.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved