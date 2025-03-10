Eagles 2025 free agency tracker

As NFL free agency unwinds over the next couple of weeks, we'll be covering each of the Philadelphia Eagles' outside signings, re-signings, retirements, departing players, and other noteworthy developments in great detail. This page will serve as overview of what the Birds do, as they do it, with links to each individual story that we publish. Bookmark 🔖, please.

Eagles signings

None yet.

Eagles re-signings / contract extensions

• LB Zack Baun: The Eagles made Baun a priority, as he is back in Philly on a three-year deal worth $51 million. (STORY HERE)

• RB Saquon Barkley: Barkley still had two years remaining on the contract he signed with the Eagles last offseason, but the team rewarded him with a more lucrative deal after he had one of the best seasons by a running back in NFL history. (STORY HERE)



Trades

None yet.

Players released

• CB Darius Slay: The Eagles reportedly will release the 34-year old Slay with a June 1 designation. (STORY HERE)



• S James Bradberry: The Eagles reportedly will release Bradberry with a June 1 designation. (STORY HERE)



• iOL Nick Gates: With Brandon Graham returning from IR prior tot he Super Bowl, the Eagles placed Gates on IR and then released him after the parade.

Former Eagles players who have signed with new teams

None yet.

Retirements

None yet.

Other links

• Eagles depth chart



• Eagles 2025 draft picks



• Eagles 2026 draft picks



• Eagles 2026 compensatory pick tracker (link coming soon)



