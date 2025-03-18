More Sports:

March 18, 2025

Eagles great Brandon Graham announces retirement from NFL

Brandon Graham, after 15 years in midnight green, has announced his retirement.

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Brandon Graham Retirement Jimmy Kempski/for PhillyVoice

Brandon Graham calls it a career after 15 years with the Eagles and two championships.

Brandon Graham announced his retirement from the NFL in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches, and media on Tuesday. He played 15 seasons, all for the Philadelphia Eagles, and went out on top as a world champion. 

Over his career, including the playoffs, Graham had 508 tackles, 82 sacks, and 24 forced fumbles. He was never a big stat compiler — and he "only" made one Pro Bowl, with one second-team All-Pro nod — but his contributions to the team were a little more nuanced.

On the field, Graham was one of the best edge defenders in the NFL against the run, and his impact as a pass rusher eclipsed what the stat sheet may have shown. Off the field, he was a culture setter, constantly emitting positivity and brokering peace. He was also one of the league's chattiest trash talkers, but he was so affable that opposing players rarely ever seemed to mind it. He was the Eagles' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee twice, in 2022 and 2024.

Graham was also the author of one of the biggest plays in Eagles history, when he strip-sacked the New England Patriots' Tom Brady, helping secure the team's first ever Lombardi Trophy. He was a great story in the Eagles' Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs as well, just by being able to get on the field, at all, after suffering a triceps tear just two and a half months prior. But he was far from just a mascot in the game. He looked like the BG of old, getting pressure on Patrick Mahomes, despite returning from his injury far earlier than usual.

Graham's career did not get off to a great start, as he was set back by injures and scheme changes. He was labeled a "bust," as fans and media lamented the Eagles' decision to draft him over other players in the 2010 draft like Earl Thomas and Jason Pierre-Paul. While Graham did not have any singular seasons that were as impressive as Thomas' or Pierre-Paul's best seasons, he ended up being a better overall player than Pierre-Paul over the long haul, and he played five more years in the NFL than Thomas.

There are few players who play their entire careers with one team, get to go out on top, and are unanimously revered by the fan base, but that will Graham's legacy as an all-time Eagle.

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader

Kempski_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff

jimmy@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Brandon Graham

Videos

Featured

Limited - WSFS - Turner Book Main

Former WSFS CEO Mark Turner shares the blueprint for long-term Success in ‘The Path to Sustained Excellence’
Limited - Temple - In article 1

Soon-to-open hospital, Temple Women & Families, will transform NICU care in Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Business

Wonder Food Hall to open 7 of 10 locations in area by May

Wonder Food Hall

Sponsored

Heart disease in women — an urgent call to awareness

Limited - Doctor with patient from Getty

Nature

Philly will get 250 new cherry blossom trees by 2026

Cherry blossoms

Health Insurance

Jefferson Health is no longer in-network for Cigna after contract expired Saturday

Jefferson cigna contract

Festivals

First Philadelphia Cocktail Festival takes place March 29

Philadelphia Cocktail Festival Stateside

Eagles

Eight young Eagles players who should have elevated roles in 2025

031525JalyxHunt

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved