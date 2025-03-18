Which departed Super Bowl champion Eagles will the team miss the most?

Like it or not, the Eagles are going to look a lot different next season.

On offense, they're set to return 10 of 11 starters — though they will have a different set of backups at running back behind Saquon Barkley. But on defense, it looks like at least five new starters will take the field next season.

The NFL is a business, and the Birds had to part ways with the dozen players below for various reasons, most of them financial. With so many young players developing into superstars, the Eagles are preserving their ability to extend and hang onto guys like Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith and others. But they're also cutting ties with players fans have grown to love.

Here's a brief ranking of 12 of the most important departing players (a list that could continue to grow in the coming weeks) based on who the Eagles will miss the most:

1. Brandon Graham, DE

Graham is one of four players with both Eagles Super Bowl rings and he made the most important defensive play in team history.

In addition to being a key pass rusher at 36 years old, Graham returned to the field in Super Bowl LIX after tearing his triceps earlier in the season. He might have torn it again as he helped apply pressure to Patrick Mahomes in their blowout title win. Graham is expected to retire.

From a football perspective, the Eagles will be losing an outspoken locker room leader and are currently very thin at edge rusher.

2. C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S

There has to be more to this story. The Eagles jettisoned their starting safety, a ball-hawk who has been a fan favorite in his two non-consecutive years with the team. He had six interceptions in each stint with Philly and was a catalyst for their incredible secondary in 2024.

CJGJ was traded to Houston for a pick and offensive lineman Kenyon Green last week. Here's some of our Jimmy Kempski's analysis of the move:

So, uhhh, why exactly should the Eagles trade for this oft-injured bust who is only under contract for one more year, Jimmy? My attempt at trying to make it make sense: [...] • Green's arrival in Philly likely means that the Eagles are (a) poised to see Becton sign elsewhere, and (b) they are wary of Steen's potential as a full-time starter at RG. • Perhaps the Eagles believe that Sydney Brown is ready for an elevated role at safety. • We already assessed that S Reed Blankenship was primed for a contract extension this offseason, and this move only further bolsters that likelihood. • They could be worried about future cap considerations, as a number of their young stars — such as Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, to name two — are going to need lucrative new contracts. Trading Gardner-Johnson now will make that somewhat easier in 2026 and beyond.

The Eagles will miss Gardner-Johnson. He's still in his prime at 27 and there is a short list of safeties who are better in the league right now.

3. Darius Slay, CB

It's entirely possible the Eagles' decision to cut Slay — who inked a deal with the Steelers last week — was the right move. He is 34, and is right on the cusp of a decline. Cornerbacks don't often play into their mid-30s. But he was a huge piece of the Eagles' Super Bowl defense, and helped to show the rookie standout corners the ropes.

He was a personality fans loved in the locker room and his departure leaves a serious need for cornerback depth now behind Mitchell, DeJean and Kelee Ringo.

4. Josh Sweat, DE

Inconsistent during the regular season, Sweat was a monster in the postseason and was one of the leading reasons the Eagles' defense was so tough in January and February. He signed a monster $76.4 million deal to go to the Cardinals that is way too rich for Philly right now. Sweat had 43 sacks in seven seasons with the Eagles, eight of them last year. Replacing that production is going to be a big priority for Howie Roseman and the front office.

5. Milton Williams, DT

The Eagles were never going to come close to matching the Patriots' $104 million offer to Williams, who was an extremely valuable piece of the strongest part of the Eagles' defense — the interior defensive line. Williams will be missed, but Carter and Jordan Davis are still here and will start next year as a potent duo in the middle.

6. Mekhi Becton, RG

If we were ranking players based on their impact on the 2024 Eagles alone, Becton would be higher. The former first-round pick as a tackle saw his career revitalized after Jeff Stoutland moved him to guard. He was a masher in the run game and also a key protector of Jalen Hurts. But the Eagles have the best offensive line coach in football and the team is pretty confident they can replace his success elsewhere, perhaps in another former first-round pick Green, acquired via trade. Becton signed a $20 million deal with the Chargers.

7. Isaiah Rodgers, CB

Rodgers was a depth cornerback who was a contributor in spots during the season, primarily providing solid work as a backup and speedy special teams player. The Vikings will pay him $15 million over two seasons and he will likely have a chance to start there, one he wouldn't have in Philly.

8. Oren Burks, LB

Burks was a backup all year until Nakobe Dean got hurt. He stepped up in a big way in the playoffs, with two forced fumbles, a sack and 25 tackles. He got a reasonable deal with the Bengals but the Eagles decided to look elsewhere at linebacker.

9. Kenny Gainwell, RB

Gainwell has backed up Miles Sanders, D'Andre Swift and now Barkley, and he's done a decent job behind all three. But the Eagles decided to go in a different direction behind Barkley, bringing in A.J. Dillion and Avery Williams. They drafted Will Shipley last year who will also be in the mix.

10. Parris Campbell, WR

The Cowboys signed Campbell, who didn't do much as an Eagle last season.

11. Kenny Pickett, QB

Pickett was fine when he was called upon, but the fact that the Eagles were able to turn him into both a player and a draft pick in a trade with the Browns last week is quite remarkable. Tanner McKee shouldn't miss a beat as the backup in 2025.

12. Rick Lovato, LS

Lovato was one of those few with two Super Bowl rings, joining Graham, Jake Elliott and Lane Johnson. He was good at snapping the ball on special teams and was a Pro Bowler in 2019. Philly moved on and signed Charley Hughlett, and if he does his job well Lovato won't be missed.

