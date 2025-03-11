Report: Eagles are trading S C.J. Gardner-Johnson for Texans OL Kenyon Green

According to several reports, the Philadelphia Eagles are making a surprise trade. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is being sent to the Houston Texans in exchange for OG Kenyon Green.

The Eagles will also receive a 2026 fifth-round pick, and they'll sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to Houston.

The Eagles traded for Gardner-Johnson in 2022, and he led the league with 6 INTs. In 2023, after a contract squabble to begin free agency, he signed with the Lions. That season, the Eagles were depleted at times both at safety and at slot corner. They missed his play on the field, and his toughness.

After rejoining the team in 2024, CJGJ helped bring some attitude and swagger back to the defense. He finished the 2024 regular season once again with 6 INTs, which tied for third-most in the NFL.

Green was the 15th overall pick in the 2022 draft. He struggled as a rookie, and missed the entire 2023 season with a torn labrum. A shoulder injury caused him to miss five games in 2024, and he was also benched at one point, only getting his job back because his replacement got hurt.

So, uhhh, why exactly should the Eagles trade for this oft-injured bust who is only under contract for one more year, Jimmy? My attempt at trying to make it make sense:

The Eagles had him in for a pre-draft visit in 2022, so there's documented interest there. They employ the best developer of offensive linemen possibly in the world in Jeff Stoutland. Green is still only 23 years old (younger than Tyler Steen, as well as some guys who will be available in the 2025 draft). The Eagles had success last season with another oft-injured bust in Mekhi Becton.

Green has talent, but for whatever reason it just just did not work out in Houston. Obviously, the Eagles see something in him.

Other takeaways:

• Green's arrival in Philly likely means that the Eagles are (a) poised to see Becton sign elsewhere, and (b) they are wary of Steen's potential as a full-time starter at RG.



• Perhaps the Eagles believe that Sydney Brown is ready for an elevated role at safety.



• We already assessed that S Reed Blankenship was primed for a contract extension this offseason, and this move only further bolsters that likelihood.

• They could be worried about future cap considerations, as a number of their young stars — such as Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, to name two — are going to need lucrative new contracts. Trading Gardner-Johnson now will make that somewhat easier in 2026 and beyond.

