Report: Brandon Graham re-tore triceps in Eagles' Super Bowl win

Brandon Graham apparently re-tore his triceps during the Super Bowl, longtime Eagles insider Derrick Gunn told 97.5 The Fanatic's "Kincade & Salciunas" morning show on Wednesday.

"The ligament he tore, he re-tore it," Gunn said, noting prior that he had been exchanging texts with Graham back and forth on the veteran pass rusher's career status. "He was sitting courtside at a Sixers game a few weeks ago, and I said 'Dude, what is this?' And he said he re-tore it and had another surgery."

The likely "What is this?" from the Sixers game in question:

Graham, 36, and after a 15-year run entirely in Philadelphia, had dubbed the 2024 season his "Farewell Tour" well beforehand. But in Week 12 against the Rams in LA, Graham told the media postgame that he tore the triceps in his left arm, which, at the time, effectively ended his season on a dour note.

As the Eagles pushed further and further into the playoffs, however, there was optimism that Graham could be ready in time for potentially one more game so long as the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl.

They did, his practice window was opened up in the two weeks between the NFC Championship and the Super Bowl, and he was activated and available for that final Sunday down in New Orleans.

All things considered, he moved pretty well coming back from the long layoff to help the Eagles complete a dream season.

There was always a risk of re-injury to the tricpes, but at the same time, it was the Super Bowl and quite possibly Graham's last time suiting up in Midnight Green.

"It's the Super Bowl. He could play through this game no matter what happens to the elbow," Dr. Dinesh Dhanaraj, the chief of orthopedic surgery at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, said from an outside perspective back in January. "Unless that elbow is completely ruptured and he can't physically move it, he could play. Because the truth is, could he get it re-repaired after the Super Bowl? Well, yeah. Even when I talk to my regular patients, I'm like, 'I guess you could play through this... if it's the Super Bowl.' That's the caveat I use."

And the one Graham appeared to take.

For his second Super Bowl ring and another unforgettable parade up to the Art Museum steps, it was probably all worth it.

Graham hasn't made an official decision on the future of his playing career yet. The Eagles legend is still weighing all the factors, Gunn told 97.5 based on what he's heard.

You can listen to the full radio spot for yourself below (the section on Graham begins at the 3:06:10 mark):

