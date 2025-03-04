Eagles by the numbers: Darius Slay's special run in Philadelphia

On Monday, word broke that the Eagles would be releasing Darius Slay.

Five years ago, he arrived to Philadelphia through a trade with Detroit (sparked by an infamous falling out with the Lions' then head coach Matt Patricia), and ever since, he's been a dependable and high-performing star corner – the best the Eagles had in years, and at this point ever, after a long run of underwhelming options at the position before him.

Getting past the 2020 COVID season, the Eagles went on to make the playoffs four straight times, won two NFC Championships, and above all, the Super Bowl last month, with "Big Play Slay" as one of the focal points of their defense through all of it.

There's still an opening for the 34-year-old Slay to sign back on different terms, but if this it for him as an Eagle, then these will be the numbers that define his run in Philadelphia...

9

Slay's total interceptions as an Eagle.

The most he had within a season while in Philadelphia is 3 in 2021 and 2022, and a bit bizarrely, he didn't have any during the regular season in 2024.

But he always seemed to come up with his picks when it counted, like in the Wild Card game against Green Bay.

56

Slay's total pass breakups throughout his five years in Philadelphia, which ranks eighth all-time in Eagles history.

The immediate company around him: Quintin Mikell in 9th with 48, Malcolm Jenkins in 7th with 58, and Asante Samuel at 6th with 64.

12

Slay's pass breakups from this past season, which were fourth in the NFL per Pro Football Focus, and helped to not only re-establish the Eagles' defense as one of the toughest in the NFL, but as maybe the best Eagles defense ever seen, too.

7

A throwback to Week 2 in 2022, when Slay held Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson to just seven yards against him in coverage while making two picks in a 24-7 blowout.

It was a performance both by Slay and the Eagles on the whole early into that season that told everyone they were going to be special.

54.7

Slay's completion percentage allowed in 2024, which was his best clip as an Eagle and marked a huge bounce back from 2023's rate of 61.3 percent, back when the Eagles were spiraling and the defense was hemorrhaging yards.

Vic Fangio's scheme as the defensive coordinator did wonders for just about every player he had to work with, and for Slay in particular, it had him covering like an elite corner again.

5

Slay's pass breakups through this year's playoff run, which was tied with Houston's Derek Stingley Jr. for the lead in the postseason field.

Houston, as a Wild Card, bowed out in the Divisional Round against the Chiefs, though.

Slay and the Eagles? They made it all the way to the mountaintop, barreling straight over that same Chiefs team to do it.

4

Slay's touchdowns as an Eagle.

He had two pick-6s in 2021 and 2023, and two fumble recoveries for a touchdown both in 2021, with the one against the Broncos getting taken a long way.

3

The Pro Bowl nods Slay received as an Eagle from 2021-2023. He has made six in total throughout his career going back to his days in Detroit, and has consistently been recognized as one of the league's better corners at the very least.

2

The number of cornerbacks Slay can pass the torch to, with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean both having emerged as stars by the end of their rookie years – and as champions.

"Ever since I got traded here, what I've been hearing is 'Philly don't never have a lockdown corner,'" Slay said in his Super Bowl parade speech. "Ay, we got two of them coming up right now, man! Shoutout to my boy, Q! Shoutout to my boy, Coop!"

The future is bright.

1

The Super Bowl title Slay's run with the Eagles is ending on. A perfect wrap, and an achievement only a small list of other Eagles can say they ever reached.

No matter what happens now, he'll be remembered and beloved forever here because of it.

*Stat citations: pro-football-reference, ESPN.com, Pro Football Focus.

