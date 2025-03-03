Report: Eagles to release CB Darius Slay

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing veteran CB Darius Slay, according to a report from ESPN.

To be determined if that is for good, or if he'll re-sign back with the team on a new contract, kind of like when Fletcher Cox signed back with the team after he was released during the 2022 offseason.

If it's for good, Slay's tenure in Philadelphia will have lasted five seasons, three of which resulted in Pro Bowl nods. During his time with the Eagles, he had nine regular season INTs, two of which he returned for TDs, as well as a pair of fumble returns for TDs.

He saved some of his best play for the Eagles' Super Bowl playoff run following the 2024 season, when he had 14 tackles, a league-leading 5 pass breakups, and an INT in the Wildcard Round against the Packers, shown below:

At 34 years of age and a cap number of $13,765,483 in 2025, Slay's roster spot was in danger, especially with the emergence of rookie corners Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Slay's release will result in a dead money hit of $22,706,449. Because the Eagles plan to release Slay with a June 1 designation, the Eagles will spread that cap hit over two seasons — $9,441,483 in 2025, and $13,264,966 in 2026.

Mitchell and DeJean proved their rookie seasons that they will be long-term starters for the Eagles. The next corners up in 2024 were Isaiah Rodgers, who is a free agent this offseason, and Kelee Ringo, who will be entering his third NFL seasons in 2025 but is still only 22 years of age.

The Eagles are likely going to have to replace multiple defensive starters, with LB Zack Baun, EDGE Josh Sweat, iDL Milton Williams, and now Slay all entering free agency this offseason.

