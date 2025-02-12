A look at the Eagles' 2025 free agents

The Philadelphia Eagles lost a lot of players in free agency during the 2023 offseason, and they loaded up on players in 2024. In 2025, they have four players likely to get lucrative deals, whether that's in Philadelphia or elsewhere.

When we get our "stay or go" series underway, we'll have stronger opinions or which players will, you know, stay or go, but for now here's a snapshot of the players scheduled to become free agents this offseason.

Offense

The Eagles are in very good shape on offense. They have 10 starters under contract through the 2025 season, 7 under contract through at least 2026, and 6 under contract through at least 2028. A visual:

Eagles contracts 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 QB Jalen Hurts ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ RB Saquon Barkley ✅ ✅ WR A.J. Brown ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR DeVonta Smith ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR Jahan Dotson ✅ TE Dallas Goedert ✅ LT Jordan Mailata ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LG Landon Dickerson ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ C Cam Jurgens ✅ RG Mekhi Becton ✖️ RT Lane Johnson ✅ ✅

You can be pretty certain that the front office will look to get a long contract extension done with Cam Jurgens this offseason, a year in advance. Dallas Goedert is a candidate for an extension as well, but probably a shorter one, if something gets done with him.

Unrestricted free agents: Offense

• RG Mekhi Becton (25): After the 2024 NFL Draft came and went without the Eagles selecting an offensive lineman, Howie Roseman signed Becton to a one-year deal. During his four-year career with the Jets, Becton sort of stubbornly wanted to be a LT, but he was open to a different role in Philly, and was willing to compete for the starting RG job in training camp, which he won over second-year pro Tyler Steen. Becton would go on to have a career-invigorating season, and is likely to get plenty of attention around the league from OL-needy teams.

Does he want to move back to OT, or is he now content to stay at guard? If it's the latter, there's at least a chance he could re-sign in Philly, but probably only if he doesn't attract the lucrative offers he's projected to get.

• RB Kenny Gainwell (25): Gainwell is a Nick Sirianni fave, and he had decent enough season as Saquon Barkley's primary backup and as the Eagles' two-minute offense back. He averaged 3.9 yards per carry, but that was skewed a bit by the Eagles' meaningless Week 18 game against the Giants, when he had 11 carries for 14 yards. Take that game out and he averaged 4.3 yards per carry. If Gainwell leaves in free agency, the Eagles do have a RB2 waiting in the wings in Will Shipley.



• OT Fred Johnson (27): Johnson started six games in 2024. He started one game at RT in relief of Lane Johnson, and 4 games at LT in relief of Jordan Mailata. PFF had him down for 8 sacks allowed, most on the team by a wide margin, on 482 snaps. He did have one very good game against Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals. My guess is the Eagles will look to improve their swing tackle spot this offseason, possibly through the draft.



• OL Jack Driscoll (27): Driscoll played for the Eagles for four seasons before signing with the Dolphins last offseason. They cut him, and he landed with the Eagles in October, before landing on IR before the start of the playoffs. He could get an invite back to camp in 2025.



• WR Parris Campbell (27): Campbell was on and off the roster for the Eagles. He was a vet that they trusted to play in games over rookie Ainias Smith, but he only had 6 catches for 30 yards and a TD.



• OL Nick Gates (29): Gates was essentially the fourth center on the roster. He got placed on IR to make room for Brandon Graham's elevation from IR ahead of the Super Bowl.



• TE C.J. Uzomah (32): The Eagles probably could have elevated Uzomah from IR ahead of the Super Bowl, but chose not to in favor of E.J. Jenkins.



• OL Le'Raven Clark (31): Clark spent the entire offseason, regular season, and playoffs on IR. He's probably going to get a ring. Good for him!



Restricted / exclusive rights free agents: Offense

• WR/RS Britain Covey (27), RFA: Covey was arguably the best punt returner in the NFL in 2023, but he did two different stints on IR in 2024 and only played in five games. Cooper DeJean proved to be an effective enough returner in relief, but the Eagles may decide that he's too good in the regular defense to risk getting hurt on returns. The restricted free agent tenders look like this in 2025:



First round tender: $7,279,000 Second-round tender: $5,217,000 Right of first refusal: $3,185,000

Spoiler: The Eagles are not going to tender Covey at $3.2 million, which means that he will become an unrestricted free agent if they don't sign him to some other deal. The Eagles do have a history of non-tendering restricted free agents and then bringing them back anyway on cheaper deals.

• FB/LB Ben VanSumeren (24), ERFA: VanSumeren was a core special teams player and linebacker who became a fullback for the Eagles this season, and looked pretty good in that role. He suffered a knee injury (non-ACL), and said that he would be good to go for 2025. He is an exclusive rights free agent, which means that he is under the Eagles' control, and they will be able to continue to pay him very little in 2025, which they almost certainly will.



Defense

The defense is where the Eagles may take a hit in free agency. They have three starters in Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and Zack Baun who are all likely to make good money, and Brandon Graham is likely to retire. A visual of their starers:

Eagles contracts 2025 2026 2027 2028 EDGE Josh Sweat ✖️ DT Jalen Carter ✅ ✅ 5⃣ DT Milton Williams ✖️ EDGE Nolan Smith ✅ ✅ 5⃣ LB Zack Baun ✖️ LB Nakobe Dean ✅ CB Darius Slay ✅ S C.J. Gardner-Johnson ✅ ✅ S Reed Blankenship ✅ CB Quinyon Mitchell ✅ ✅ ✅ 5⃣ SCB Cooper DeJean ✅ ✅ ✅

Above we noted that the Eagles are likely to pursue a long-term contract with Jurgens a year before he hits free agency. The same can perhaps be true of Reed Blankenship on the defensive side of the ball.

Unrestricted free agents: Defense

• LB Zack Baun (28): Baun's market will be fascinating to watch this offseason. On the one hand, he is 28 years old and has had one good season in the NFL at a non-premium position. On the other hand, the tape doesn't lie, and he was stellar, transforming the Eagles' linebacker position from an extreme weakness in 2023 to a strength in 2024. He made plays from wire to wire, beginning Week 1 in Brazil against the Packers (15 tackles, 2 sacks) and ending in New Orleans against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl (7 tackles, 1 INT). He was an absolute star for the Eagles' defense, and would be a major loss if the front office decides that they can't afford him.



• EDGE Josh Sweat (27): Sweat was always very likely to eagerly test free agent waters after the Eagles dangled him as trade bait last offseason before getting him to take a pay cut. Sweat quietly had a productive regular season, and he improved his free agency earning power after his dominant performance in the Super Bowl.



• iDL Milton Williams (25): Williams was already likely to attract good offers in free agency as a young, 25-year-old DT with decent production (5 sacks in 2024). But after two really good games in the NFCCG and the Super Bowl, he may have played himself out of the Eagles' spending range.

• EDGE Brandon Graham (36): Graham said before the season began that the 2024 season would be his last. He tore his triceps in November, but returned to the field far earlier than his injury would normally allow, and was able to finish off his outstanding Eagles career with a Super Bowl win. I suppose there's always a chance that Graham could change his mind and play one more season, but that feels unlikely.



• LB Oren Burks (29): Burks was something of an afterthought signing in 2024 free agency, but he played really well in relief of Nakobe Dean, whose season ended after he suffered a torn patellar tendon in the Wild Card Round against the Packers. Burks started in the playoffs against the Rams, Commanders, and Chiefs, and the Eagles defense never skipped a beat.



• CB Avonte Maddox (28): Maddox was replaced in the lineup after the bye week by DeJean, and the defense was upgraded as a result. Maddox did have a crucial batted pass on 4th down against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The Eagles could probably bring him back to camp on a veteran minimum deal.



Restricted free agents: Defense

• CB Isaiah Rodgers (27), RFA: Again, the restricted free agent tenders look like this in 2025:

First round tender: $7,279,000 Second-round tender: $5,217,000 Right of first refusal: $3,185,000

There's a better case to tender Rodgers at $3.2 million than there is for Covey, but Rodgers likely won't be tendered either. I do think the Eagles will want him back, as he proved to be a solid backup corner.

Special Teams

• LS Rick Lovato (32): Lovato now has two Super Bowl rings. He will probably throw the ball through his legs for the Eagles on a year-to-year basis for the rest of his career.

