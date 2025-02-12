Eagles power ranking roundup, post Super Bowl edition

The Philadelphia Eagles just won the Super Bowl, so they should be No. 1 in everyone's power rankings, right? Like, nobody could reasonably say that they're not the best team in the NFL, right? Right? Let's see!

No other way to say it: The Eagles flat out dominated a Chiefs squad pushing to make history. It was clear early Sunday night who the better team was, with Philly fueled by a terrific defense, a forceful offense and outstanding roster balance. The Eagles also figured out the coaching situation, bringing in Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio to clean up what their predecessors could not. Unfortunately, it looks like they'll have to find a replacement for Moore, who's finalizing a deal to become head coach of the Saints at publishing. On the plus side, the Eagles do have an apparent in-house candidate for that spot in passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo. Regardless of who's calling plays on offense, the Eagles absolutely will enter next season as one of the NFL's clear-cut favorites, with a chance to make it two straight titles. This roster, beautifully constructed by general manager Howie Roseman, appears built to last.

#JimmySays: It will be interesting to see what the Eagles' process is for hiring a new offensive coordinator. Their in-house promotions have not gone super well.

General manager Howie Roseman has had a very good batting average in recent offseasons, as evidenced by the Eagles' Super Bowl-winning roster. The additions of running back Saquon Barkley and linebacker Zack Baun in free agency, as well as the drafting of cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in 2024, speak to his hot hand. Roseman has a few key decisions in front of him, including whether to re-sign Baun to a lucrative contract. But the main goal is to continue the sound roster decisions, supporting the current nucleus and extending the team's title-contending window.

#JimmySays: Fourth? FOURTH? (In Chris Rock apoplectic voice)... FOURTH?!?

And the Chiefs are first! Lol. Like, how? The Eagles beat them 40-6 (and then the Chiefs scored some meaningless points thereafter). The Eagles absolutely obliterated them from the opening possession until they put their backups in with like 3 minutes to go.

It was a little silly that like 70 percent of the national folks were picking a clearly inferior Chiefs team before the game played out. To continue to think they're on the Eagles' level after what we all witnessed on Sunday is madness.

It’s time to start figuring out where this team ranks among the all-time great Super Bowl champions. The Eagles won 16 of their last 17 games and completely outclassed Kansas City on Sunday. They led the league in point differential (228) with the seventh-highest margin since 2000; they were the only team to finish the season in the top six in both offensive and defensive total expected points added, and they had more points (24) than the Chiefs had yards (23) in the first half of the Super Bowl.

#JimmySays: According to ESPN, they're the 39th best Super Bowl winner.

The Eagles have done so well at drafting and signing their key players to extensions early, they don't have a lot of big looming free agents aside from linebacker Zack Baun and pass rusher Josh Sweat. It's still a young roster, especially on defense, so don't expect Philly to take a step back after winning the title Sunday.

#JimmySays: There's also Milton Williams, Mekhi Becton, and Brandon Graham, but the Eagles probably have fewer holes to fill than any team in the NFL, even if they lose all their noteworthty free agents.

The only thing more exciting than a Super Bowl championship is that the Birds look poised to continue this run. There are some big free agents like Zack Baun, Josh Sweat and Milton Williams. They'll likely need to find a new offensive coordinator again. But the vast majority of this roster is young and locked in for years to come. The Eagles should have every expectation of contending to keep their crown.

#JimmySays: 18 of the Eagles' 22 starters are under contract through the 2025 season, 12 of 22 are under contract through at least 2026, and six of their 11 offensive starters are under contract through at least 2028. They're going to be fine.

