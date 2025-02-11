The 10 biggest turning points of the Eagles' Super Bowl season

The 2024-2025 Philadelphia Eagles were a fun ride. Here were the 10 biggest turning points during their Super Bowl season.

10) Wild Card Round vs. Packers: Nolan Smith destroying Packers LG Elgton Jenkins

The Eagles had the No. 1 defense in the NFL during the regular season, and they're building an identity as a physical unit. I thought the signature physical play from this game was Nolan Smith taking on a block by Packers LG Elgton Jenkins, and just unloading on him.

Jenkins, who some believe is the Packers' best offensive lineman, left with a stinger after that play and did not return. His two replacements combined for four holding penalties the rest of the game.

In addition to losing Jenkins, the Packers also lost WRs Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, RB Josh Jacobs, and C Josh Myers. By the end of the game, much of the Packers' offense was unrecognizable.

Smith also lit up Chiefs RG Trey Smith in the Super Bowl. Video via Fran Duffy:

Yes, the Eagles had the No. 1 defense in the NFL, but they also built an identity as bullies.

9) Week 14 vs. Panthers: Xavier Legette's drop

The Eagles didn't need much luck in 2024, but they did get one very fortunate break against the heavy underdog Panthers.

Maybe the Eagles would've driven for a game-winning FG or TD on their ensuing possession 🤷, but Eagles fans never had to find out.

8) Week 13 vs. Ravens: Saquon Barkley's TD run to go up 9 in the 4th quarter

With just over 8 minutes to go in the game and holding onto a 2-score lead, Barkley busted a 25-yard TD run to put the Eagles up two scores, and they never looked back.

Conversely, Ravens star running back Derrick Henry got dumped on his ass by Cooper DeJean:

That was a win over one of the league's best teams, and perhaps a moment when the Eagles realized they could not only beat the best, but also leave no doubt.

7) Week 6 vs. Browns: Jalen Hurts deep to A.J. Brown to seal it

Coming out of their Week 5 bye, the Eagles were 2-2, Nick Sirianni had shaved his head amid calls for his job, and there was palpable panic surrounding the franchise, especially after the team had completely imploded down the stretch the previous season.

With a four-point lead and facing a 2nd and long, Jalen Hurts checked to a deep ball to A.J. Brown.

That game wasn't pretty at all, but it got the Eagles a desperately needed win, and they began to dominate their opponents thereafter.

6) Super Bowl vs. Chiefs: Zack Baun's INT

Baun's incredible season began with a 15-tackle, 2-sack game in Brazil against the Packers, and ended with an INT of Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

That pick led to an A.J. Brown TD and a 24-0 halftime lead.

5) Week 15 vs. Steelers: 21-play drive to finish the game

The Eagles only had three drives in the second half against the Steelers. They were as follows:

13 plays, 47 yards, 7:08, FG. 13 plays, 74 yards, 6:33, TD. 21 plays, 88 yards, 10:29, end of game.

That would be 47 plays, 209 yards, 24:10.

The Steelers only had two possessions.

4 plays, 38 yards, 2:02, fumble. 7 plays, 24 yards, 3:48, punt.

That would be 11 plays, 62 yards, 5:50.

The final drive of the game ate up the entire rest of the clock (10:26 in game time), plus all three of the Steelers' timeouts, plus the two-minute warning.

They out-grittied the franchise known for its grittiness.

4) Week 9 vs. Jaguars: Nakobe Dean INT to seal the win

The Eagles got out to a 22-0 lead, but squandered it, and needed the defense to make a play. Dean stepped up, and picked off Trevor Lawrence to end the game. Dean called his shot on that play:

That play was an encapsulation of the Eagles' players' intelligence in 2024.

We'll also mention here that while Barkley's backwards hurdle didn't make the list because it was relatively meaningless to the outcome of this game, it's a highlight that will be shown forever, and it's cool for Barkley that it happened during a Super Bowl-winning season.

3) Week 3 vs. Saints: Saquon Barkley's run

A week after they pissed away a win over the Falcons, the Eagles were being shut out into the fourth quarter in New Orleans, when Barkley happened.

There were so many times this season when the Eagles needed a play, and then Barkley did something great.

Dallas Goedert's 60-yard catch and run with the Eagles down 12-7 late in the game was a huge play from that game, too.

So, you know, take your pick.

2) Super Bowl vs. Chiefs: Cooper DeJean's pick-6

The Eagles already had a comfortable 10-0 lead over the Chiefs and were dominating them early in the game, but it was DeJean's pick-6 that really felt like the Eagles were going to open up a can of whoopass on Mahomes.

And they did.



That was DeJean's first career INT, and it (a) was a pick-6, (b) came in the Super Bowl, (c) was against Mahomes, and (d) happened on his birthday.

1) Divisional Round vs. Rams: Jalen Carter's sack and quick pressure on successive plays to end the game

The Eagles mostly walked all over their opponents in the playoffs, with one really tense moment.

See that massive spike above in the Rams game? That would be when Matthew Stafford figured out how to deal with the snow and was driving the Rams down the field, threatening to take a late lead.

But on a third down, Carter sacked Stafford for a loss of 9.

And then on 4th down, he got immediate pressure, forcing a quick Stafford throw that fell harmlessly out of bounds (video via Nick Piccone):

Carter saved the Eagles' season.

