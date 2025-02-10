The Eagles' dominant romp to a Super Bowl title by the numbers

The Eagles ran over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl in a thrashing so thorough, so decisive, and so cathartic that Philly was able to start partying by the third quarter.

A dominant team all season completed their run in dominant fashion, bringing home the franchise's second-ever Lombardi Trophy and bringing on Philadelphia's second-ever Super Bowl parade up Broad Street with a 40-22 final that fans will be talking about forever and from every possible angle.

Here's another – how the Eagles tore through the Chiefs dynasty by the numbers...

50

The combined margin of victory the Eagles won the NFC Championship and then the Super Bowl by.

They dropped 55 points on Washington back at an electric Linc two weeks ago, and piled on 40 on to Kansas City down in New Orleans on Sunday night.

Philadelphia isn't a city used to having things come so easy, but these Eagles were as dominant as any team could get to close out an incredible run.

24

The Eagles' lead by halftime on Sunday night. They were up 24-0.

Cooper DeJean housed a pick-six on Patrick Mahomes for his first career interception, then three possessions later and late into the second quarter, Mahomes tried to zip a pass over the middle that Zack Baun dove after and came down with to give the Eagles the ball right back inside the red zone.

Jalen Hurts' touchdown pass to A.J. Brown followed soon after.

The Chiefs had no answers, and the Eagles ran down the clock with all the momentum and a heavy Philly crowd in the Superdome roaring.

23

The total yards the Chiefs had at halftime.

Again, they had no answers. They couldn't even move.

Mahomes threw those two aforementioned picks, and Kansas City was forced to punt on their five other possessions through the first half. Only one of those possessions lasted longer than two minutes.

6

The number of times the Eagles sacked Mahomes.

Josh Sweat got him twice, and so did Milton Williams, which included the fourth-quarter strip sack and fumble recovery.

Jalyx Hunt got to Mahomes, too, and so did Jordan Davis as the Chiefs quarterback panicked trying to escape a rapidly collapsing pocket.

Prior to DeJean's pick-six, Sweat and Hunt both got their sacks back-to-back to force a third-and-long scenario and put all the pressure on Mahomes to make something happen.

He made a bad decision.

0

The real kicker? The Eagles didn't even have to blitz to put heat on Mahomes.

The Chiefs QB was blitzed at a 0-percent rate in the Super Bowl, per the NFL's Next-Gen Stats.

Jalen Carter was just so much of a menace in the trenches that the Kansas City O-line had no other choice but to double-team him, which left the Eagles' other pass rushers to feast while the secondary had all the resources they needed to support themselves in coverage over top.

The Eagles' defense was stacked and coordinator Vic Fangio did a masterful job deploying it.

There was nowhere for Mahomes and the Chiefs to go.

34

The deficit the Chiefs fell into after Hurts aired out a 46-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith late in the third quarter.

Kansas City was in a 34-0 hole, which made for the worst gap Mahomes ever faced in his career.

And there was just no coming back from that. The Smith touchdown pass was effectively the dagger.

The Chiefs did start racking up yards late and posted 22 points before the end, but it was garbage time. Those stats were empty, and weren't about to put a dent in anything.

36:58

The total amount of time the Eagles possessed the ball in Super Bowl LIX, which dramatically outlasted the Chiefs, who only held it for 23:02.

The Eagles consistently proved all season that once they get a lead, they can go into the second half and methodically drain the clock down on opponents to rob them of precious time.

Up big in the Super Bowl coming back for the second half, Hurts and the offense slowed everything down again, and to the dejection of the Chiefs, maybe to the worst extent they've done it to any team all year.

13

The number of turnovers the Eagles forced throughout the playoffs, including the three they backed Kansas City into on Sunday night.

The Eagles' defense prided itself on taking the ball away, and it did it constantly when it mattered most to a staggering degree.

Just as important, Hurts and the offense protected the ball extremely well. They only had one turnover all postseason, and it was Hurts' rushed throw and resulting interception early into the second quarter on Sunday night.

Oddly though, that was about as ideal of a turnover you could've hoped for.

Kansas City's Bryan Cook made the pick, but fell at the Chiefs' own 2 coming down with the ball, which pinned their offense back deep.

The Eagles held them right there with a three-and-out, and wiped away that blemish with no consequence.

16

The Eagles' wins over their last 17 games through the regular season and the playoffs.

From Week 6 onward, after a rough 2-2 start and an early bye, the Eagles course-corrected and got on a roll that just couldn't be stopped.

The only thing that did, briefly, was Washington's rally and upset in Week 16, but that took the Eagles losing Hurts to a concussion early for it to happen.

Hurts and the Eagles came back around to the Commanders in the NFC title game and proceeded to wipe the floor with them, then they thoroughly dismantled the Kansas City dynasty two weeks later.

By far, they were the most complete team in the NFL this season.

4

The number of field goals Jake Elliott kicked through on his four attempts in the Super Bowl.

The kicker was inconsistent all season, which was concerning all season, but on the biggest stage and with the highest stakes, he was perfect.

And quietly, that was just as pivotal for the Eagles.

1

The number of passes Kenny Pickett threw in the Super Bowl before the Eagles were all clear to lineup in victory formation.

The beatdown of Kansas City was so complete that the Eagles were able to send their backups and reserves in with a good amount of time left.

Pickett had the honor of kneeling out the clock on the Super Bowl for his hometown team, but in a bit of trivia that will either drive football fans up a wall or leave them laughing, he also threw a pass in the Super Bowl before Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Dak Prescott, and whatever other quarterback you want to throw in that top 10-15 conversation.

That pass fell incomplete, but that part hardly matters now.

2:52

The amount of time left on the clock when A.J.Brown and DeVonta Smith dumped the Gatorade cooler on Nick Sirianni.

The Eagles were up 40-14 when the receivers brought on that part of the celebration, in yet another show of how dominant and decisive that game really was.

57

The number of rushing yards Saquon Barkley had in the Super Bowl, which easily got him the single-season rushing record across the regular season and the playoffs, but was his second-lowest output all year next to the win over Cleveland back in Week 6 when he only ran for 47.

It was clear right away that Kansas City's defense was overly concerned – you could say even scared – of getting beat by Barkley, so they did everything up front to try and ensure he never broke free.

But that ended up more than OK, because the field opened up everywhere else, which cleared the runway for the Super Bowl MVP to take off.

293

Jalen Hurts' total yards in Super Bowl LIX.

He completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, then ran for a team-leading 72 yards and an early "Brotherly Shove" score that put them up 7-0 after he dropped a beautiful pass over the shoulder to Jahan Dotson at the Kansas City 1.

Two years ago, Hurts played the game of his life against Kansas City in Super Bowl LVII, but all in an effort that fell just short.

On Sunday night, the Chiefs' defense seemed so obsessed with Barkley that their plan essentially became daring Hurts to beat them instead, almost like they forgot LVII even happened.

But he did, and Kansas City paid for it big time.

The Chiefs walked back to their locker room stunned through a downpour of green and white confetti, while Hurts stood on the stage holding the Lombardi trophy with the additional honor of being named Super Bowl MVP.

2

The number of Super Bowls the Eagles have now won all-time, and the number of parades on Broad Street that Philadelphia is about to have.

The first one was incredible, and unforgettable.

The second time was the same, but in a different way.

Still, there's no one in the Delaware Valley that will ever get tired of this.

