Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles' win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX

For the second time in eight seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles are Super Bowl champions after they absolutely obliterated Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

As always, win or lose, we hand out 10 awards.

1) The 'MVP' Award 🏆: Jalen Hurts

Hurts completed 17 of 22 passes for 221 yards, 2 TDs, and 1 INT. He was also a major factor in this game with his legs, as he ran 11 times for 72 yards (6.5 YPC) and 1 TD.

All throughout the playoffs, Hurts had to hear that the opposing quarterback was better than him, and then he simply beat them one by one. First it was Jordan Love, then Matthew Stafford, then Jayden Daniels, and finally Patrick Mahomes.

While he had a better supporting cast than his quarterback counterparts, Hurts still thoroughly outplayed Daniels and Mahomes, as the Eagles scored a combined 95 points in the NFC Championship Game and the Super Bowl.

He now has a chip, and his "legend for life" status in Philly is etched in granite.

2) The 'Other MVP' Award 🏆: Vic Fangio

The Chiefs got a bunch of yards and some garbage time points, but this game was all but over by halftime, when the Eagles had 24 points and the Chiefs had 23 yards.

Fangio masterminded a championship defense that played hard, smart, fast, and physical. He took one of the worst defenses in the NFL a year ago and turned them into the best in the NFL in 2024, bar none.

MORE: Eagles' defense brings home Super Bowl title

3) The ' 0 6 sacks' Award 6️⃣: Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, and the Eagles' pass rush

In Eagles-Chiefs I, the Eagles' pass rush was slowed by an extremely slippery field. At the ensuing Chiefs parade, Chiefs offensive linemen celebrated with shirts that read "0 sacks."

In Eagles-Chiefs II, the Eagles' pass rush kicked the Chiefs' offensive linemen's asses, without needing to blitz. Josh Sweat was all over Mahomes all night, and he finished with 2.5 sacks. Milton Williams added a couple sacks of his own, including a strip sack that rubbed salt in the Chiefs' wounds, and will likely have Mahomes feeling sore on Monday.

Jordan Davis (1 sack) and rookie Jalyx Hunt (0.5 sacks) got in on the action, too.

But it all started with Jalen Carter, an absolute beast of a player for the Eagles this season who was often doubled by the Chiefs' two best offensive linemen, Trey Smith and Creed Humphrey, leaving the Chiefs' three other shaky offensive linemen with one-on-one matchups otherwise.

After their performance on Sunday, the Chiefs should have to burn those "0 sacks" shirts. They certainly can't wear them with pride anymore.

4) The 'NBD' Award 🤷: Cooper DeJean

Cooper DeJean's first career INT was (a) a Pick-6, (b) in the Super Bowl, (c) against Mahomes, and (d) on his birthday.

No big deal.

That was probably the play that signaled that the Chiefs were going to be in for a very long night.

5) The 'He's Everyf******where' Award 🥷: Zack Baun

Two possessions after DeJean's INT, it was Zack Baun's turn.

It's really incredible how good Baun was this season from start to finish, and he polished off his All-Pro season with a monster play in the Super Bowl.

As usual, he led the team with 7 tackles.

6) The 'Big Play Trio' Award: DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, and Jahan Dotson

Hurts barely acknowledged that Dotson was on the field all season, and then in the Super Bowl... bang, 28-yard deep ball to Dotson down to the 1-yard line and an ensuing Brotherly Shove TD.

A.J. Brown also scored on a crosser in the red zone, and DeVonta Smith showed up once again on the brightest stages, just as he did throughout his college career and into the pros.

That TD catch was the back-breaker.

7) The 'Out On Top' Award 🌍: Brandon Graham

Graham was the author of one of the biggest plays in NFL history, when he strip-sacked Tom Brady. He was a great story in this Super Bowl as well, just by being able to get on the field after tearing his triceps in November.

Graham was far from just a mascot or a fun story in this game. He looked like the BG of old, getting pressure on Mahomes, and not really looking hampered at all.

It is expected that Graham will retire this offseason. There are so few players who get to go out on out like Graham will, and there may not be a more deserving person.

MORE: These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

8) The 'Pick Your Poison' Award ☠️: Saquon Barkley

The Chiefs' defensive gameplan was clear: sell out to stop Barkley, which they mostly did. Unfortunately, they also left their defensive backs in unfavorable positions against the Eagles' talented receivers, and the Eagles capitalized.

Barkley had 25 carries for 57 yards (2.3 YPC), way below his season average, but he was also a big reason why the Eagles had so much success through the air.

Though 57 yards fell well short of his typical game, they were enough to make Barkley the new all-time single-season rushing leader (regular season plus playoffs), passing the Broncos' Terrell Davis.

9) The 'Run It Up' Award 🚀: The Eagles' offense in the playoffs

After falling short of their potential at times during the regular season, the Eagles scored 145 points this postseason. That is the most ever. The 49ers previously held the record, with 131 points in 1994.

They had the best defense in the NFL, and they could also put points on the board in bunches.

It's pretty crazy that the Eagles won a Super Bowl 40-22, and the end result doesn't even come close to reflecting how badly they dominated the Chiefs.

10) The 'Elite Brass' Award 👑: Howie Roseman, Nick Sirianni, and Jeffrey Lurie

Roseman built the best roster in the NFL, Sirianni now has a 48-20 regular season record to go along with a 6-3 playoff record, and Lurie is an owner who is willing to put resources into his team so that they can be in the best possible position to win World Championships. Would you trade that collective trio for any other in the NFL?

The Eagles are Super Bowl champs. With their leadership structure in place and an outstanding, young roster, they have a chance to continue to be great for the foreseeable future.

The Chiefs have clearly been the most successful franchise of the last 10 years, but the Eagles have now emphatically slayed the beast. Maybe we'll see a shift in power?

MORE: Eagles stomp Chiefs, shutter quest for three-peat

Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader