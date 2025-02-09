Super Bowl final observations: Eagles stomp Chiefs, shutter quest for three-peat

Whatever an Eagles fan's wildest dream of what could've transpired on Sunday did happen. Don't pinch yourself. Don't blink. This is your life now, Philadelphia. The Eagles dethroned the two-time reigning Super Bowl champions in utterly embarrassing fashion.

As Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid made their quest for history and to be the greatest quarterback and coach of all time, respectively, everyone in midnight green had other plans. In every facet of the game, the Birds destroyed Kansas City, blowing them out 40-22 in a Super Bowl LIX win that will stand as one of the most dominant big game performances the sport has ever seen.

Who crushed it? Well, a better question might be to ask who didn't, but the game's before and after moment stands with Cooper DeJean. The rookie nickel cornerback took a Patrick Mahomes pass back to the house to make things 17-0 in the second quarter, the Birds never looked back. DeJean was a maven in coverage this season and caps that off with what may go down as the greatest rookie performance ever from a Philly athlete given the magnitude of the moment.

The Eagles' pass-rushers made life hell on Mahomes as well, as this Vic Fangio defense did whatever they wanted against Reid and the Chiefs. Josh Sweat, in what might be his final game as an Eagle, picked up multiple sacks. Jalyx Hunt, an unheralded third-round rookie out of Houston Christian, was playing major snaps in the Super Bowl, wrecking havoc upon a Kansas City offensive line woefully unprepared for the Eagles' depth and speed along the trenches. The run-stuffing Jordan Davis got in on the fun, too. The Chiefs' backfield was a party for people wearing green, just like every living room across the Delaware Valley right now. Milton Williams had a comically crushing strip sack and recovery in the fourth quarter for good measure as well.

DeVonta Smith, a big-game player throughout his career as a football player, went off yet again, just like he did against the Chiefs two years ago. He connected on a 46-yard third quarter touchdown that felt like the true nail in the coffin for Kansas City's chances of three-peating.

The Eagles' other star wideout wasn't to be outdone, as A.J. Brown had a back-breaking touchdown of his own, too. The Birds, after so many fans watching in horror with what the franchise trotted out there at receiver for literally decades, are now blessed with this championship-winning duo.

How about Jake Elliott? After nearly being run out of town at multiple points this season, including the playoffs themselves, he proved to be his clutch self yet again in the Super Bowl. The man connected on everything he needed to and now will own his second Super Bowl ring. That's not a bad outcome for a guy the Birds signed off the street mid-season back in Sept. 2017.

Then there is, of course, QB1.

Jalen Hurts.

From being drafted to simply be a backup quarterback to his current rise to the pinnacle of the sport, it hasn't always been a smooth path for Hurts. He was a true superstar in 2022 and was nearly impeccable in that year's losing effort in the Super Bowl to Kansas City. The next two regular seasons didn't quite reach those heights, but when the lights were the brightest once more, Hurts did exactly what was necessary to deliver a Lombardi Trophy to Philadelphia, out-dueling a QB of Mahomes' caliber along the way.

The party is on, Philadelphia. Go pour out into the streets, have the most responsible fun you've ever had and celebrate with your loved ones. Championships don't happen every year. They're also never this easy. That's just the life of a Philadelphian in 2025 for you!

