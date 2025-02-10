More Sports:

When will the Eagles' Super Bowl parade be?

The Eagles slipped it and posted a since-deleted tweet suggesting it will be Friday.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Fireworks go off over City Hall as fans celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl win on Broad Street down below.

The Eagles won the Super Bowl, and with that will come a parade up Broad Street at some point this week. 

When exactly?

Well, a social media post by the team on Twitter/X implied that the parade will be on Friday, complete with a video showing City Hall, but that post was quickly deleted. 

UPDATE [2:22 a.m.] – The post went back up.

The team and city will presumably announce the route and details within the next couple of days once the players and coaches can finally get back to Philly. 

Last time, for the 2017-18 title team, the Eagles left Lincoln Financial Field then turned on to and went up Broad Street, made their way down the Ben Franklin Parkway, then had their grand ceremony on the steps of the Art Museum. 

Although nothing's official yet, it's hard to imagine that the Eagles and the city won't want to create a similar scene. 

Snow and rain are also slated to be in the forecast pushing into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, but right now Friday is looking clear. 

Stay tuned for more.

MORE: These Eagles were special. Now they're immortal.

