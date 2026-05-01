In Crust We Trust joins Fishtown's growing pizza scene at former Vince's storefront

Fishtown's growing pizza scene will get another newcomer in May with the opening of In Crust We Trust, which is taking over the former Vince's Pizzeria storefront that recently closed on Frankford Avenue.

The pizzeria will be the first solo venture of Anyae Wilson, whose mother Felicia Wilson owns Amina in Northern Liberties, BlackHen in Old City and several other restaurants in Philly as part of Amina Hospitality Collection.

"I've always been interested in the crafting of pizza, how people add different toppings and flare to it," Anyae Wilson said.

Wilson has worked as a manager, server and bartender at her mother's restaurants, which are known for their Southern and African-inspired dishes from chef and partner Darryl Harmon. When Vince's closed in March, Felicia was contacted about the 2,600-square-foot space at 965 Frankford Ave.

"My mom texted me and said, 'You should get it,'" Wilson said. "So I took a leap of faith that this can be a great opportunity. Just being in this industry with my mom over the last five years, I've grown a stronger interest in culinary expertise."

Wilson said she's learned from challenges that many Black business owners face and wants the new shop to celebrate the Black history in Philadelphia.

"My concept is basically going into Philadelphia roots and history, from the Great Migration to the formation of boroughs in North Philly and South Philly, the Harlem Renaissance and South Street's music scene, things like that."

The menu will feature themed pies like the Cecil B. Moore Veggie, a white pizza with a garlic crust named after the civil rights leader. Another pie, the Freedom Crust, will be a classic Margarita topped with mozzarella and finished with basil. The oxtail pizza has a cornbread crust and pimento cheese blend topped with shredded oxtail, collard greens, sweet peppers and a southern peach barbecue sauce.

The dining room at the space has seating for about 80 people. Wilson plans to have the walls decorated with a timeline that helps spotlight Black communities in Philadelphia.

"I want everyone to feel welcome, everyone to come in and just see the stories being told about our history," Wilson said.

In Crust We Trust will offer slices for most the day before transitioning to dining service and takeout-only during evening hours. Wilson said she'll likely offer slices again for the late-night crowds coming from concerts at the Fillmore Philadelphia down the street and the nearby Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

The pizzeria also will have more extensive hours than Vince's, which typically operated from 4-10 p.m during its five-year run. In Crust We Trust will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon to midnight on Sundays.

Frankford Avenue has gotten a recent wave of new pizza shops after Marina's opened in December at 1425 Frankford Ave. and Liguria Pizzeria opened this month at 1826 Frankford Ave. They've joined neighborhood mainstays including Pizzeria Beddia, Pizza Shackamaxon and Wm. Mulherin's Sons.

Wilson said she looks forward to becoming part of the community when In Crust We Trust opens around the middle of May.

"I plan on doing a lot of community giveback, donating a lot of pizzas to charities, foundations, the Philadelphia school district, sports teams," Wilson said. "And I plan on having curated nights for artists, DJs, wine and pizza — just events for different people in the city to come out, especially in the Fishtown area."