Vince's Pizzeria to close Fishtown shop on Frankford Avenue

Vince's Pizzeria, the family-owned shop with a few locations in the Philly area, will close its Fishtown restaurant on Friday, March 20.

The owners of the shop at 965 Frankford Ave. confirmed the pending closure after residents and customers spotted an online listing saying the space is available for lease.

"We’ve seen the posts, so we’ll say it clearly — yes, Vince’s Fishtown will be closing," the shop wrote in an Instagram post. "... We’re incredibly grateful for the support over the years. The conversations, the memories, the Wednesday nights — all of it has meant a lot to us."

Owner Patrick Buckley and his wife, Shannon Murray, opened the Fishtown shop in 2021. The BYOB was known for its $10 pies on Wednesdays and its square Nana's Pies, which go back five generations in the family.

Vince's Pizzeria descends from the family of Erminio "Charlie" Yacovetti, who started selling pies out of his rowhome in North Philadelphia in 1946. Yacovetti's children later opened Charlie's Pizzeria on Roosevelt Boulevard, which operated for nearly 65 years before the business closed in 2022.

Yacovetti's granddaughter and other members of the family opened the first Vince's Pizzeria in 1988 on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philly. A second location opened in Newtown, Bucks County, in 2019. Both of those shops will remain open.

The 2,600-square-foot space on Frankford Avenue sits on a stretch of Fishtown's business district that has seen a number of new businesses arrive in the past several years. Source Urban Brewery opened just north, at 1101 Frankford Ave., the same year Vince's opened. The Barbary nightclub reopened last year after a temporary closure in 2022. Just south of Vince's are the Fillmore Philadelphia music venue, Brooklyn Bowl and Mamajuana Cafe.

Buckley and Murray could not immediately be reached for comment about the closure.

"We’ve got a few weeks left," they wrote on Instagram. "Let’s make them good ones."