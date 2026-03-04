More News:

March 04, 2026

Vince's Pizzeria to close Fishtown shop on Frankford Avenue

The family-owned business will continue to operate locations in Northeast Philly and Bucks County.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Closures
Vinces Pizza Fishtown @VincesPizzeriaFishtown/Instagram

Vince's Pizzeria is closing its shop at 965 Frankford Ave. in Fishtown on March 20. The family-owned shop's other locations in Northeast Philly and Bucks County will remain open.

Vince's Pizzeria, the family-owned shop with a few locations in the Philly area, will close its Fishtown restaurant on Friday, March 20.

The owners of the shop at 965 Frankford Ave. confirmed the pending closure after residents and customers spotted an online listing saying the space is available for lease.

MORE: As Navy Yard's first apartments open, planners see a new neighborhood coming to life

"We’ve seen the posts, so we’ll say it clearly — yes, Vince’s Fishtown will be closing," the shop wrote in an Instagram post. "... We’re incredibly grateful for the support over the years. The conversations, the memories, the Wednesday nights — all of it has meant a lot to us."

Owner Patrick Buckley and his wife, Shannon Murray, opened the Fishtown shop in 2021. The BYOB was known for its $10 pies on Wednesdays and its square Nana's Pies, which go back five generations in the family.

Vince's Pizzeria descends from the family of Erminio "Charlie" Yacovetti, who started selling pies out of his rowhome in North Philadelphia in 1946. Yacovetti's children later opened Charlie's Pizzeria on Roosevelt Boulevard, which operated for nearly 65 years before the business closed in 2022.

Yacovetti's granddaughter and other members of the family opened the first Vince's Pizzeria in 1988 on Grant Avenue in Northeast Philly. A second location opened in Newtown, Bucks County, in 2019. Both of those shops will remain open.

The 2,600-square-foot space on Frankford Avenue sits on a stretch of Fishtown's business district that has seen a number of new businesses arrive in the past several years. Source Urban Brewery opened just north, at 1101 Frankford Ave., the same year Vince's opened. The Barbary nightclub reopened last year after a temporary closure in 2022. Just south of Vince's are the Fillmore Philadelphia music venue, Brooklyn Bowl and Mamajuana Cafe. 

Buckley and Murray could not immediately be reached for comment about the closure.

"We’ve got a few weeks left," they wrote on Instagram. "Let’s make them good ones."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Business Closures Fishtown Pizza

Videos

Featured

Purchased -Woman looking angrily at her phone

Decoding bad financial advice: How to steer clear of social media Scams
Limited - Glencairn Museum

An evening of musical legacy: Curtis Chamber Orchestra performs at Glencairn Museum

Just In

Must Read

Development

A look inside the Navy Yard's first residential buildings

Navy Yard Main

Sponsored

Cooper expands prostate cancer care

Limited - MD Anderson at Cooper

Parenting

Picky eating starts in the womb – here's how to expand your child's palate

Picky Eating Children

Streaming

Here are four best picture nominees to stream ahead of the Oscars

Oscars streaming guide

Art

Barnes Foundation First Friday will mix live jazz, cocktails and after-hours gallery access

Barnes_Stock_Carroll

Eagles

Seven takeaways from Howie Roseman's and Nick Sirianni's NFL Combine press conferences

022526HowieRoseman

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved