Temple medical school to open branch campus in Atlantic City

Temple University is opening an Atlantic City campus for its medical school, with the first class slated to enroll in 2029.

The new branch campus is the result of a partnership between Temple's Lewis Katz School of Medicine and AtlantiCare, the South Jersey health care system.

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The new, four-year campus will help address a physician shortage in New Jersey. The state has a shortfall of about 2,800 doctors – a situation projected to get worse by 2030, according to the New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals. It's reflective of the national physician shortage.

The campus is also part of a push by Temple to extend the reach of its medical school.

Temple also is opening another campus in York County, Pennsylvania, in collaboration with WellSpan Health. It currently has 880 medical student between its main campus in North Philadelphia and its campus at St. Luke's University Health Network campus in Bethlehem.

The Atlantic City campus is expected to enroll about 40 students per class and accomodate students in their third- and fourth-year rotations.

The Lewis Katz School of Medicine currently has 880 medical students between its main campus in North Philadelphia and its St. Luke's University Health Network campus in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

AtlantiCare is based in Egg Harbor Township, and has 110 locations across five counties. It serves 1 million people in South Jersey.

"Our partnership with AtlantiCare expands where and how our students learn while strengthening our commitment to training physicians who serve communities across the region," Amy Goldberg, dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, said in a statement.