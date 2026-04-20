Philadelphia's Magic Gardens goes after hours on Fourth Fridays with live music, art workshops and BYOB picnics

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens is bringing back its Twilight in the Gardens series, running every fourth Friday from May through October. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the evening wraps at 10 p.m.

Each event features a live musical performance in the courtyard from 8 to 9 p.m. and a guided art workshop outside under a covered area. A teaching artist and volunteers lead each activity, and attendees take their finished work home.

Both indoor galleries are open to explore throughout the evening, along with the mosaicked basement accessible through the gift shop.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own drinks, blankets and snacks. Picnicking is welcome indoors or outdoors.

The full lineup for the 2026 season:

• May 22: Maya Simone performs; Linda Shen leads an agamograph workshop. • June 26: Estratos performs; Lauren Trainer leads a quilling workshop. • July 24: Tre. Charles performs; Eustace Mamba leads a collage workshop. • August 28: Tipsy Wicked performs; Kristina Bickford leads a printmaking workshop. • September 25: Hamoon Ensemble performs; Erin McGill leads a watercolor workshop. • October 23: Mixed People performs; Avery Demarest leads a bug taxidermy workshop.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students and seniors. Tickets go on sale online two weeks before the date at phillymagicgardens.org.

Fourth Fridays, May through October | 7 to 10 p.m.Philadelphia's Magic Gardens1020 South StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19147$30 adults; $25 students and seniors

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.