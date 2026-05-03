More Sports:

May 03, 2026

Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Knicks on Monday; full injury reports ahead of Game 1

Fresh off a physical and intense Game 7 in Boston on Saturday, the Sixers will face a New York Knicks team with a rest advantage on Monday.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Sixers NBA
Embiid 5.3.25 David Butler II/Imagn Images

Joel Embiid has been battling all sorts of ailments.

Joel Embiid (right hip contusion) is probable for Game 1 of the Sixers’ second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, according to the team’s initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday:

Embiid, who earned the most important win of his NBA career on Saturday night, was clearly laboring and in significant pain by the end of the Sixers’ Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. He has shouldered a massive workload since returning from his April 9 emergency appendectomy, and for the first time since then his appendectomy is not part of the Sixers' injury report.

Meanwhile, New York’s injury report only has one player listed; reserve forward Jeremy Sochan is probable with left hamstring tightness.

The full schedule for the series can be found here.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Sixers NBA Philadelphia Joel Embiid Philadelphia 76ers Boston Celtics

Featured

Limited - Parxview Hotel 1

Parx Casino opens new hotel, adding on-site rooms for overnight stays
ronan dad pv4

What raising my autistic son taught me about how people often misunderstand each other

Just In

Must Read

Education

Plan to close 17 schools approved

Isaiah Thomas board meeting

Sponsored

Parx Casino opens new hotel

Limited - The Parxview Hotel 2

Health Stories

For people with Parkinson's disease, tango therapy can help improve their mobility

Tango Therapy Parkinson's

Arts & Culture

FIFA held a fashion show to unveil World Cup volunteers' outfits

FIFA Fashion show

Performances

Philadelphia's Magic Gardens goes after hours on Fourth Fridays with live music, art workshops and BYOB picnics

Magic Gardens - Twilight Concerts

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: Key quotes from Joel Embiid's first media availability since appendectomy after Game 4 loss

Embiid 4.27.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved