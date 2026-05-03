Joel Embiid probable for Sixers-Knicks on Monday; full injury reports ahead of Game 1

Joel Embiid (right hip contusion) is probable for Game 1 of the Sixers’ second-round playoff series against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, according to the team’s initial injury report for the game unveiled on Sunday:

Embiid, who earned the most important win of his NBA career on Saturday night, was clearly laboring and in significant pain by the end of the Sixers’ Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. He has shouldered a massive workload since returning from his April 9 emergency appendectomy, and for the first time since then his appendectomy is not part of the Sixers' injury report.

Meanwhile, New York’s injury report only has one player listed; reserve forward Jeremy Sochan is probable with left hamstring tightness.

The full schedule for the series can be found here.