Eagles are the NFC's most accomplished team of the last decade, likely with a bright future

The Eagles lead in every category, except for NFC Championship Game appearances, with only the 49ers having one more.

But what should be exciting for Eagles fans is that they had the sixth-youngest roster in the NFL at 53-man cutdowns in August. 18 of their 22 starters are under contract through the 2025 season, 12 of 22 are under contract through at least 2026, and six of their 11 offensive starters are under contract through at least 2028.

Offensive starters:

Eagles contracts 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 QB Jalen Hurts ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ RB Saquon Barkley ✅ ✅ WR A.J. Brown ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR DeVonta Smith ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ WR Jahan Dotson ✅ TE Dallas Goedert ✅ LT Jordan Mailata ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ LG Landon Dickerson ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ C Cam Jurgens ✅ RG Mekhi Becton ✖️ RT Lane Johnson ✅ ✅



Defensive starters:

Eagles contracts 2025 2026 2027 2028 EDGE Josh Sweat ✖️ DT Jalen Carter ✅ ✅ 5⃣ DT Milton Williams ✖️ EDGE Nolan Smith ✅ ✅ 5⃣ LB Zack Baun ✖️ LB Nakobe Dean ✅ CB Darius Slay ✅ S C.J. Gardner-Johnson ✅ ✅ S Reed Blankenship ✅ CB Quinyon Mitchell ✅ ✅ ✅ 5⃣ SCB Cooper DeJean ✅ ✅ ✅



Of course, the Eagles aren't close to being the class of the NFL. That distinction goes to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made the playoffs each of the past 10 years, with seven straight AFC Championship appearances, three straight Super Bowl appearances, three Lombardi trophies, and a chance to be the first team to ever "threepeat" during the Super Bowl era.

"They're the best of the best," Howie Roseman said. "The best of the best."

So how do the Eagles get to where the Chiefs are? In terms of building a coaching staff and a roster, Roseman said that he keeps an eye on other teams around the league and how they have success, acknowledging that the Chiefs are in his head.

"First you have to look at your division," he said. "Then you have to think about your conference. Then you have to think about how you're winning a world championship.

"Before everything got automated, I used to have the final four teams in my office, and I'd think, 'How do we compare here? How do we compare there?' And now I think, it's like, you know, the Chiefs are in my head. But I think you have to think about how to beat the best. It's hard. It's really hard as you're putting it together.

"It's a strange deal, because I wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for Coach Reid. And, you know, aside from the two weeks here or whenever we play him, we could talk and I could ask him anything and he'll give me his honest opinion.

"I think that when I'm talking to him I'm not necessarily thinking, 'Hey, I'm thinking about this move to try to beat you finally in a Super Bowl.' But obviously they're the standard."

Last 10 years, from a league-wide perspective: