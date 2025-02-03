Eagles are the NFC's most accomplished team of the last decade, likely with a bright future

February 03, 2025
Over the last eight seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles have been to the playoffs seven times, they've made it to the Super Bowl three times, and they've won one Lombardi Trophy. Even though they didn't make the playoffs following the 2015 and 2016 seasons -- and even if they fall to the Kansas City Chiefs on Super Bowl Sunday -- they are pretty clearly the class of the NFC over the last decade.
The following is a chart showing playoff appearances, NFC Championship Game appearances, Super Bowl appearances and Super Bowl wins over the last 10 years:
|Team
|Playoffs
|NFCCG
|SB appearance
|SB win
|Eagles
|7
|3
|3
|1
|Rams
|6
|2
|2
|1
|Buccaneers
|5
|1
|1
|1
|49ers
|4
|4
|2
|-
|Falcons
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Packers
|7
|3
|-
|-
|Vikings
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Saints
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Lions
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Commanders
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Seahawks
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Cowboys
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Giants
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Bears
|2
|-
|-
|-
The Eagles lead in every category, except for NFC Championship Game appearances, with only the 49ers having one more.
But what should be exciting for Eagles fans is that they had the sixth-youngest roster in the NFL at 53-man cutdowns in August. 18 of their 22 starters are under contract through the 2025 season, 12 of 22 are under contract through at least 2026, and six of their 11 offensive starters are under contract through at least 2028.
Offensive starters:
|Eagles contracts
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|QB Jalen Hurts
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|RB Saquon Barkley
|✅
|✅
|WR A.J. Brown
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|WR DeVonta Smith
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|WR Jahan Dotson
|✅
|TE Dallas Goedert
|✅
|LT Jordan Mailata
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|LG Landon Dickerson
|✅
|✅
|✅
|✅
|C Cam Jurgens
|✅
|RG Mekhi Becton
|✖️
|RT Lane Johnson
|✅
|✅
Defensive starters:
|Eagles contracts
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|EDGE Josh Sweat
|✖️
|DT Jalen Carter
|✅
|✅
|5⃣
|DT Milton Williams
|✖️
|EDGE Nolan Smith
|✅
|✅
|5⃣
|LB Zack Baun
|✖️
|LB Nakobe Dean
|✅
|CB Darius Slay
|✅
|S C.J. Gardner-Johnson
|✅
|✅
|S Reed Blankenship
|✅
|CB Quinyon Mitchell
|✅
|✅
|✅
|5⃣
|SCB Cooper DeJean
|✅
|✅
|✅
Of course, the Eagles aren't close to being the class of the NFL. That distinction goes to the Kansas City Chiefs, who have made the playoffs each of the past 10 years, with seven straight AFC Championship appearances, three straight Super Bowl appearances, three Lombardi trophies, and a chance to be the first team to ever "threepeat" during the Super Bowl era.
"They're the best of the best," Howie Roseman said. "The best of the best."
So how do the Eagles get to where the Chiefs are? In terms of building a coaching staff and a roster, Roseman said that he keeps an eye on other teams around the league and how they have success, acknowledging that the Chiefs are in his head.
"First you have to look at your division," he said. "Then you have to think about your conference. Then you have to think about how you're winning a world championship.
"Before everything got automated, I used to have the final four teams in my office, and I'd think, 'How do we compare here? How do we compare there?' And now I think, it's like, you know, the Chiefs are in my head. But I think you have to think about how to beat the best. It's hard. It's really hard as you're putting it together.
"It's a strange deal, because I wouldn't be in this position if it weren't for Coach Reid. And, you know, aside from the two weeks here or whenever we play him, we could talk and I could ask him anything and he'll give me his honest opinion.
"I think that when I'm talking to him I'm not necessarily thinking, 'Hey, I'm thinking about this move to try to beat you finally in a Super Bowl.' But obviously they're the standard."
Last 10 years, from a league-wide perspective:
|Team
|Playoffs
|NFCCG/
AFCCG
|SB appearance
|SB win
|Chiefs
|10
|7
|5
|3
|Patriots
|6
|4
|3
|2
|Eagles
|7
|3
|3
|1
|Rams
|6
|2
|2
|1
|Buccaneers
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Broncos
|2
|1
|1
|1
|49ers
|4
|4
|2
|-
|Bengals
|3
|2
|1
|-
|Falcons
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|-
|Packers
|7
|3
|-
|-
|Bills
|7
|2
|-
|-
|Steelers
|7
|1
|-
|-
|Ravens
|6
|1
|-
|-
|Vikings
|5
|1
|-
|-
|Saints
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Titans
|4
|1
|-
|-
|Lions
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Commanders
|3
|1
|-
|-
|Cardinals
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Jaguars
|2
|1
|-
|-
|Seahawks
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Texans
|6
|-
|-
|-
|Cowboys
|5
|-
|-
|-
|Dolphins
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Chargers
|3
|-
|-
|-
|Giants
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Bears
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Raiders
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Colts
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Browns
|2
|-
|-
|-
|Jets
|-
|-
|-
|-
The Patriots were a dynasty, and the Chiefs are a dynasty. To be where the Patriots were and the Chiefs are now, the Eagles will have to do great things beginning on Sunday and then also a while longer, but they're very much an enviable franchise with a bright future ahead.
Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader