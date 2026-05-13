Kampar owner's new venture is a loaded baked potato shop on South Street

The team behind Kampar, the James Beard Award nominated Malaysian restaurant under reconstruction in Bella Vista, will be opening its newest concept on South Street this Friday — serving up baked potatoes with an international flair.

After a successful temporary residency in East Passyunk, Mod Spuds will move into the former Avenida 7 Cafe space at 1424 South St.

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The deceptively simple menu consists of just six options that range in its ingredients from a Philly cheesesteak-inspired potato to the “Bollywood Spud” which includes chicken tikka masala and dal. There is also a customizable option that allows customers to mix-and-match the available toppings — which includes vegetarian and gluten-free offerings.

House-made Shirley Temples and creamsicle sodas will also be available, with an option to add two scoops of vanilla ice cream to any beverage.

Owner and chef Ange Branca said the spud concept was inspired by her time studying abroad in Scotland in the 1990s.

Provided Image/Kerri Sitrin Provided Image/Kerri Sitrin Chef Ange Branca will open Mod Spuds, a loaded baked potato shop, at 1424 South St. on Friday.



After a fire forced Kampar to close indefinitely for repairs last year, Branca brought the idea to a temporary residency in the Comfort & Floyd restaurant in December. Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata appeared on Mod Spuds' Instagram account to give his stamp of approval before its debut.

Branca was initially only supposed to keep her pop-up running twice a week for one month, but she had her stay extended through January after seeing skyrocketing demand.

“We saw such an incredible response during the residency and people kept asking us to keep it going,” Branca said in a statement. “Opening a permanent space felt like the natural next step.”

Mod Spuds will be open Wednesdays through Mondays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Online ordering and Uber Eats delivery will be available after opening day.